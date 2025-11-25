‘Champagne Problems’ Kicks Off Holiday Season as Top Netflix Movie With 20.5 Million Views

Holiday season is in full swing when it comes to Netflix movies, with “Champagne Problems” kicking off the trend as it debuted as the most-watched movie on Netflix last week.

“Champagne Problems,” which stars Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka, tallied up 20.5 million views from its debut on Wednesday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 23. It was a strong enough debut to push the holiday romcom to the top of Netflix’s most-watched movies list for the week of Nov. 17, outpacing “In Your Dreams,” which logged 16.6 million views during the week.

“In Your Dreams” paced just beyond Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” which came in the No. 3 spot with 14.6 million views in its third week on the streamer, sliding down from its peak viewership on Netflix during the previous week, during which the film logged 33.8 million views.

In its second week, “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” took the No. 6 spot on the list, while “Train Dreams” debuted in the No. 7 spot with 6.2 million views. Notably, “KPop Demon Hunters” was kicked down to the No. 5 spot on the most-watched movies list during its 23rd week on the streamer, lower than it typically performs.

The week’s TV list was dominated by “Stranger Things” as fans caught up on the show ahead of the Season 5 debut on Thanksgiving. All four seasons made it into the week’s top 10 English-language TV list, with the first season coming in as the No. 3 TV show with 4.1 million views, while “Stranger Things 4” came in at No. 5 with 3.3 million views, “Stranger Things 2” came in at No. 7 with 3.1 million views and “Stranger Things 3” came in at No. 9 with 3.1 million views.

The top spot on the TV list, however, went to mystery thriller series “The Beast in Me,” led by Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys. After debuting to 6.9 million views, the series grew to an impressive 14.1 million views in its second week on Netflix, standing as the most-watched TV show of the week.

Another notable hit for Netflix this week was “Absentia,” which originally ran for three seasons on Prime Video but is getting another life on Netflix. Season 1 was the No. 2 most-watched TV show of the week with 8.2 million views, and Season 2 and 3 had a solid showing as well in the No. 4 and No. 10 spots with 4 million and 2.3 million views, respectively.