“Origin” director Ava DuVernay, “Nyad” subject Diana Nyad and “All the Light We Cannot See” star Aria Maria Loberti were among the honorees in attendance at TheWrap’s Changemakers Dinner 2023 on Monday.

This year’s changemakers include actors, musicians, executives, creatives, craftspersons, athletes and activists who pushed forward culture this year.

The night opened with TheWrap’s founder, CEO and editor in chief Sharon Waxman thanking the honorees and attendees.

“We come together to honor 25 women who have changed the world with their ideas, their determination, their leadership, their courage and their character,” Waxman said in front of an energized crowd at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Her remarks were followed by a performance of “The Fire Inside” by Diane Warren from the film “Flamin’ Hot” (director Eva Longoria stopped by) featuring vocals with Shayna Zaid.

Loberti, who had the breakout role in Netflix’s “All the Light You Cannot See,” moved the attendees to tears while talking about overcoming childhood bullying and imposter syndrome to audition for her first-ever acting job.

Ela Shani Kozin, a 14-year-old who survived the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, used her first-hand account to call attention to the nearly 150 hostages still being held in Gaza.

A musical performance from “Origin” actress Jasmine Cephas Jones followed, which contained a mash-up of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and her own original song, “Little Bird.”

The evening concluded more exchanging of praise, ideas, and support.

