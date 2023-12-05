Ava DuVernay, Diana Nyad and More on the Scene at the Changemakers Dinner 2023 | Photos

Power Women Summit: The “Origin” filmmaker, “Nyad” subject and “All the Light We Cannot See” star Aria Maria Loberti were among the honorees in attendance

Changemakeres dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

“Origin” director Ava DuVernay, “Nyad” subject Diana Nyad and “All the Light We Cannot See” star Aria Maria Loberti were among the honorees in attendance at TheWrap’s Changemakers Dinner 2023 on Monday.

This year’s changemakers include actors, musicians, executives, creatives, craftspersons, athletes and activists who pushed forward culture this year.

The night opened with TheWrap’s founder, CEO and editor in chief Sharon Waxman thanking the honorees and attendees.

“We come together to honor 25 women who have changed the world with their ideas, their determination, their leadership, their courage and their character,” Waxman said in front of an energized crowd at The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Her remarks were followed by a performance of “The Fire Inside” by Diane Warren from the film “Flamin’ Hot” (director Eva Longoria stopped by) featuring vocals with Shayna Zaid.

Loberti, who had the breakout role in Netflix’s “All the Light You Cannot See,” moved the attendees to tears while talking about overcoming childhood bullying and imposter syndrome to audition for her first-ever acting job.

Ela Shani Kozin, a 14-year-old who survived the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, used her first-hand account to call attention to the nearly 150 hostages still being held in Gaza.

A musical performance from “Origin” actress Jasmine Cephas Jones followed, which contained a mash-up of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and her own original song, “Little Bird.”

The evening concluded more exchanging of praise, ideas, and support.

For all of TheWrap’s Power Women Summit coverage, click here.

Ava DuVernay, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ava DuVernay, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Ava DuVernay, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ava DuVernay, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Eva Longoria, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Eva Longoria, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Bonnie Stoll and Diana Nyad, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Bonnie Stoll and Diana Nyad, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Diane Warren, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Diane Warren, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Ela Shani Kozin speaks at TheWrap's 2023 Changemakers Dinner
Gloria Calderón Kellett, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Gloria Calderón Kellett, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Ela Shani Kozin and Noa Goren, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ela Shani Kozin and Noa Goren, Changemakers 2023

Molly Burke, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Molly Burke, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Diane Warren, Sharon Waxman, Eva Longoria, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Diane Warren, Sharon Waxman, Eva Longoria, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Aria Maria Loberti speaks at TheWrap's 2023 Changemakers Dinner
Janine Nabers, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Janine Nabers, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ivy Kagan Bierman, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Abby Ryder Fortson, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Abby Ryder Fortson, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Shayna Zaid, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Shayna Zaid, Changemakers 2023

Sharon Waxman and Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman and Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Changemakers Dinner 2023

Sharon Waxman, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Diane Warren and Shayna Zaid, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Diane Warren and Shayna Zaid, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Shayna Zaid, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Shayna Zaid, Changemakers 2023

Diane Warren, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Diane Warren, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Dianne Warren and Shayna Zaid, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Dianne Warren and Shayna Zaid, Changemakers 2023

Shayna Zaid and guest, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Shayna Zaid and guest, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Sharon Waxman and Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Sharon Waxman and Aria Maria Loberti, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Noa Goren, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Noa Goren, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Noa Goren and Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Noa Goren and Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023

Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023

Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023

Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Ela Shani Kozin, Changemakers 2023

Matthew Santos and Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Matthew Santos and Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Diana Nyad and Diane Warren, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Diana Nyad and Diane Warren, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Lawrence Yee and Dessi Gomez, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Lawrence Yee and Dessi Gomez, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Anne Kennedy McGuire, Ava Badiee, Claire Uhar, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Anne Kennedy McGuire, Ava Badiee, Claire Uhar, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Jeff Vespa, Alex Von Bargen, Diana Nyad, Kathy Van Ness, Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Jeff Vespa, Alex Von Bargen, Diana Nyad, Kathy Van Ness, Changemakers Dinner 2023

Changemakers Dinner 2023
Photo by Randy Shropshire

Changemakers Dinner 2023

