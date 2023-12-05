Changemakers: 25 Women Who Made a Difference in 2023

Ask anyone, anywhere in the world, to name the biggest music stars, and chances are, the answer is going to be: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

For good reason. With their distinct musical styles that span multiple genres, their dizzying charismas and the boundless devotion of their global fanbase, Beyoncé and Swift have redefined pop stardom for the 21st century. And what a year 2023 has been for both women, now officially two of the top-selling musical artists of all time. As of November 2023, the Recording Industry Association of America clocked Beyoncé’s total sales as a solo artist at more than 174 million. In July, Swift notched her twelfth No. 1 album on the Billboard chart, beating Barbara Streisand’s record. And she became not only the first living artist in 60 years to have four concurrent albums in the Billboard Top 10 but also the first woman (and only living soloist) with 11 concurrent albums on the Billboard 200 since the list took its present form in 1963.

No wonder both Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour” and Swift’s “Eras Tour” proved to be last summer’s hottest tickets, breaking sales records and contributing a staggering $5.4 billion to the U.S. economy. According to estimates, Beyoncé is expected to make $579 million from her concerts, which hit 39 cities over 56 dates; Swift could bring in as much as $4.1 billion from her ongoing tour.

Of course, there is more to their success than numbers. There’s also that ineffable emotional ingredient that keeps their fans — the world, really — enthralled. Swifties exchanged friendship bracelets with each other at the shows. And the 2.7 million members of the Bey Hive who snagged tickets to the Renaissance tour heeded the Queen’s call and dressed up in glittery silver. As entertainment strategy expert Fri Forjindam noted at TheGrill in October, “It can’t just be about seeing the artists; there needs to be something deeper, and it needs to be a shared experience that allows you to feel authentic and have agency. Beyoncé and Taylor Swift highlighted that it is possible and women can be at the helm of that.”

The thrilling energy of both live experiences is now charging through cineplexes. After bypassing studios, Swift released “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” directly through the AMC theater chain in October, and it smashed records for concert films on its way to a $249 million worldwide gross. (Its success even garnered praise from Christopher Nolan, a fierce advocate of the theatrical experience.) In December, Beyoncé released her tour documentary “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” through AMC as well. It was greeted with stellar reviews (the word “auteur” came up more than once) and ruled its opening weekend.

In this age of passing trends and internet viciousness, it’s heartening to see how consistently Beyoncé and Swift support each other. Beyoncé attended the L.A. premiere of “The Eras Tour” last month, and Swift did not hold back on what this meant to her: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyonce‘s influence,” she wrote on Instagram. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.” This month, Swift returned the favor when she joined Beyoncé at the London premiere of “Renaissance.”

Even Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, was impressed by their achievements. “Proud of them both,” she said on Instagram in September. “To be able to stimulate the economy is no small feat! Just being young women and being able to say this, is so awesome!!!” —TL