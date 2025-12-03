Inside TheWrap’s Changemakers 2025 Toast to ‘Women Who Are Pushing the Culture Forward’ | Photos

We kick off the 2025 Power Women Summit with Constance Zimmer, Kathryn Busby, “KPop Demon Hunters” singer Rei Ami and more

Changemakers 2025 (Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)
Changemakers 2025 (Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

TheWrap launched its sixth annual Changemakers List on Monday, highlighting 51 women in entertainment and media who are making a difference. From Pamela Abdy, Donna Langley and Mara Brock Akil to Chloé Zhao, Mariska Hargitay and Rose Byrne, the slate of women recognized this year lead, inspire and shake up the status quo in their own ways.

To celebrate the launch of the annual project, TheWrap’s founder and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman hosted a cocktail event at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Monday night to toast participating talent and the great work still to come. Speaking to the crowd, Waxman said that today’s volatile political environment where “our democracy has faced threats unprecedented in most of our lifetimes … makes celebrating the women who are pushing the culture forward all the more important.”

“So for our sixth annual Changemakers List, which we publish at the same time as we put on the Power Women Summit, we have chosen 51 women who stood out in 2025 for their creativity, their leadership, their defense of the rights we may no longer take for granted liked reproductive health and free speech. This year’s list includes powerhouse executives, singular performers, visionary filmmakers and producers, fearless journalists and innovative creators who have tapped into the future of entertainment,” she said.

Attendees ran the gamut of the pop stars behind Netflix juggernaut “KPop Demon Hunters,” Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer, executives like Starz’s President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport and many more ahead of Tuesday’s annual Power Women Summit.

TheWrap's 2025 Power Women Summit, Beverly Hills, California, USA - 2 December 2025
A Woman’s Message in the Age of Trump: Find Your Joy, Know Your Value, Keep Your Powder Dry 

Check out red carpet arrivals, the Changemakers toast, guests mingling over Starz-themed aperol spritzes and more in the photo gallery below.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rei Ami, musician, “KPop Demon Hunters” at Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kelsey Brosi, Stylist & Founder, Kelsey Nicole Style LLC

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer, “Sinners”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Constance Zimmer, actress

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Lesley Boone, actor, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Tamra Goins, Managing Partner, Head of Comedy, Innovative

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Amanda Zurawski, activist, and Tamra Goins, Managing Partner, Head of Comedy, Innovative

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rei Ami, musician, “KPop Demon Hunters” and Carol Goll, Managing Partner and Head of Endorsements, Range Media Partners

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

The Changemakers 2025 event at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Specialty cocktail, Starz Spritz, at Changemakers 2025 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Mara Brock Akil, showrunner, “Forever”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Changemakers 2025 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills sponsored by Starz.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap, Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks, Starz, Rei Ami, musician, “KPop Demon Hunters,” Carol Goll, Managing Partner and Head of Endorsements, Range Media Partners, Amanda Zurawski, activist, Tamra Goins, Managing Partner, Head of Comedy, Innovative, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer,
“Sinners”, Mara Brock Akil, showrunner, “Forever”, Gita Rebbapragada, COO, Crunchyroll, Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar, and Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, Starz

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guest at Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guest at the photo booth at Changemakers 2025 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rei Ami, musician, “KPop Demon Hunters” at Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rei Ami, musician, “KPop Demon Hunters” with guests

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Heidi Clements, writer, Constance Zimmer, actor, Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, Starz

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Nina Shaw, Founding Partner, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang (second from left) and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and guests

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Demetrio Deterville, director, “Finger Licking,” and Vivian Afriyie, Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Felicity Wren, VP of Development, ISA, Taylor Price, Founder, Priceless Tay; Host, “Adult Money” & Gen Z Financial Expert

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at at Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests at Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Tamra Goins, Managing Partner, Head of Comedy, Innovative (right) and guests

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, cinematographer, “Sinners” and Max Minghella, actor

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests attend Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Gisele Sheehan, Erin Reilly, and Marisa Barone, Vice President, US Retail at Harry Winston

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Madeline Di Nonno, President & CEO, Geena Davis Institute

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks, Starz

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Simran Baidwan, Executive Producer, “The Pitt”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Paige Sloniker, Client Relations & Events Manager USA, Balmain

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests attend Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests attend Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests attend Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Guests attend Changemakers 2025

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Lesley Boone, actor, “The Pitt” and guest

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Heidi Clements, writer, Madeline Di Nonno, President & CEO, Geena Davis Institute, and Constance Zimmer, actress

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Hilary Leavitt, President, Upside Down Pictures

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Dr. Meredith Conroy, VP of Research at the Geena Davis Institute

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Carol Goll, Managing Partner and Head of Endorsements, Range Media Partners

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Amy Leasca, Executive Vice President, Partner Management & Strategy, AMC and Oana Tucker

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Mara Brock Akil, showrunner, “Forever”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kevin Harris

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ayanna Fears

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kristina Burke

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Mia Samson

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Maia Kelly, musician

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Davida Lura, Executive Vice President, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Melissa Philip

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Muriel Payan

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Vivian Afriyie, Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Financial Advisor with Morgan Stanley

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jaime Slater

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Erin Reilly

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Isha Chhabra

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Kate Myers and Andrea Mara

Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Taylor Price

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Andrea Nordgren and Shawna Schultz

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rachel Goldberg and Dana Jackson

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Amanda Chambers-Burt

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Ayanna Fears, Mara Brock Akil, showrunner, “Forever”, Melissa Philip, and Davina Lura

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jo Cronk, Co-CEO, Whalar (center) and guests

Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Bronwyn Newport

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Heidi Clements, writer

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Gisele Sheehan

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Rachel Gottlieb, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Jennifer Bender

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Desa Larkin-Boutté, writer, “Westword”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Demetrio Deterville, director, “Finger Licking”

(Photo by Randy Shropshire for TheWrap)

Olivia Metzger

2025 Changemakers

Benjamin Lindsay

