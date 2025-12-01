2025 Changemakers

EXECUTIVES

FEATURED CHANGEMAKER

Pamela Abdy Co-Chair and CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Back in the spring, things were not looking so good for Abdy, co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, which she leads with Mike De Luca. The headlines were full of rumors that they would be fired after the big-budget “Joker: Folie à Deux” crashed and burned and a slate of risky (and not inexpensive) originals lay ahead.

What a difference a few months make.

As the year unfurled, Abdy and De Luca saw win after win at the box office, starting with “A Minecraft Movie,” then the “Superman” reboot, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” and the surprise horror hit “Weapons” from Zach Cregger. The studio’s fall slate is led by Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” a front-runner in awards season.

Overall, Warner Bros. set a record for seven consecutive films opening at more than $40 million in North America, even as the overall box office had an historically terrible year. As parent company Warner Brothers Discovery entertains buyers, Abdy and De Luca’s contracts have been renewed.

“You find the right filmmakers, the right IP. You take a shot on the right originals with great filmmakers and find who that audience is and how to tap into that audience with marketing — get that kindling going,” Abdy said. “I love what I do. Mike loves what he does. This job is a blessing. We’re deploying the strategy that (WBD CEO) David Zaslav, Mike and I came up with three and a half years ago and we focus on the work. You make the movies the greatest they can be. Not all are gonna work. We all get that. Some will pay off, some won’t. But all you can do is trust your gut. And keep your head down.”

Big props to Abdy for leading through the chaos, ignoring the haters and sticking to her instinct to bet on creativity. —Sharon Waxman

Sarah Aubrey Head of Originals,

HBO Max Sometimes, going back to basics is the smartest way forward. Just ask Aubrey, who greenlit “The Pitt,” the hospital drama from exec producers R. Scott Gemmill, John Wells and Noah Wyle that proved that even in the age of capital-p Prestige Programming, there is still magic to be tapped from the traditional TV model of longer seasons, modest budgets and annual returns of new episodes. “The Pitt” earned critical raves, an average of 10 million viewers per each of its 15 episodes and 13 Emmy nominations — of which it won five, including Best Drama Series. Aubrey and her team have since ordered two new pilots in the “prestigeral” mold of “The Pitt” (which returns for Season 2 in January): “American Blue,” a cop drama from Jeremy Carver (“Supernatural”), and a family drama tentatively titled “How To Survive Without Me” from Greg Berlanti (“Brothers & Sisters”). As HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Aubrey is also tasked with spinning gold from existing Warner Bros. IP, which she did this year with “The Penguin,” Lauren LeFranc’s moody limited-series spin-off of “The Batman” that won nine Emmys. There’s also “It: Welcome to Derry,” which premiered to 5.7 million cross-platform viewers in its first three days. And finally, glowing on the horizon like a Patronus charm is the Harry Potter series from “Succession” team Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, currently shooting in the U.K. and due to debut in 2027. —MS

Bela Bajaria Chief Content Officer, Netflix It’s been another massive year for Netflix. And Bajaria has been behind all of it. The chief content officer’s push into the global market paid off big time with the U.K.-produced limited series “Adolescence” — winner of eight Emmys — and the Korean-inspired movie “KPop Demon Hunters,” the streamer’s most-watched original ever, with 325 million views. Between the NFL Christmas Day games and the January premiere of “WWE Raw,” which generated 4.9 million views (a “Raw” record), Netflix made headway in the increasingly important streaming sector of live events. And let’s not forget the series finales of landmark titles “Squid Game,” “You” and coming soon, “Stranger Things.” No matter where Netflix goes next, Bajaria will be helping steer the ship. —Kayla Cobb

Jo Cronk Co-CEO, Whalar For Cronk, creators are the future of entertainment. She has been instrumental in Whalar’s mission of connecting creative voices with brands that fit with their content, signing Anthropic, Nestlé Health Science, Peacock and the NFL as clients and boosting the company’s revenue by a reported 19%. And she was central to the launch of the co-working space/maker studio The Lighthouse in L.A., soon to be followed by locations in Brooklyn and London. In her mind, creators and Hollywood need to work hand in hand. “To succeed, we need to be doing things together,” she told TheWrap. “Yeah, creators are completely revolutionizing Hollywood and storytelling, but creators need the skill set of Old Hollywood. I think Hollywood also understands that the studios are going to be left behind unless they embrace this new way of telling stories. We’re all inspired by what’s come before us. Creators, they want to see themselves on our generation’s version of the big screen.” —KC

Carolina García Jayaram CEO, Elevate Prize Foundation, Elevate Studios In 2025, García Jayaram launched Elevate Studios, the production arm of her philanthropic Elevate Prize Foundation, with the goal of creating content that centers on people making social progress globally. The company’s first docuseries, “Nevertheless: The Women Changing the World,” focused on three women — from Nairobi, Detroit and Mumbai — whose activism in criminal justice, poverty and health care has made a positive impact in their communities. The series amassed nearly 3 million views on YouTube, enough to greenlight a second season, “Nevertheless: Democracy Defenders.” This one will spotlight women who are fighting against the rise of authoritarianism in the United States and will debut next year. “At a time when the truth and diverse representation are under fire, Elevate Studios remains committed to championing and amplifying those on the front lines around the world who continue to push society forward and spark real change,” García Jayaram said. “These narratives remind us that change isn’t just necessary, it’s within our reach.” —MS

Tamra Goins Head of Comedy, Innovative Artists The first Black woman to lead the comedy division at a major talent agency started her career in entertainment as a teen rapper in Oakland. (She’s the inspiration for one of the characters in the 2025 indie “Freaky Tales.”) Since being promoted to Innovative’s head of comedy in 2017, Goins has nearly doubled the department’s size and revenue, due to her knack for identifying promising new artists and nurturing established ones, such as Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, whose show on OWN, “Ready to Love,” is nearing its 200th episode; Luenell, for whom Goins brokered deals for two Netflix stand-up specials; and the Tony-winning David Alan Grier, currently starring on the hit NBC sitcom “St. Denis Medical.” —Umberto Gonzalez

Carol Goll Managing Partner and Head of Endorsements, Range Media Partners Goll, the first woman to be promoted to managing partner at the five-year-old company, consistently brings in some of the biggest bucks of anyone on staff. In 2025, she closed hundreds of ads and endorsement deals that topped eight figures. Among them: five spots on the Super Bowl and campaigns for clients Bradley Cooper (with Uber), Keegan-Michael Key (Jim Beam, Lay’s Potato Chips, EY Golf) and Vince Vaughn (Comcast). —MS

Alison Hoffman and Kathryn Busby President, Domestic Networks, Starz President of Original Programming, Domestic Networks, Starz

When Starz split from Lionsgate to become a publicly traded, standalone company in May, Hoffman and Busby were instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition.

Doubling down on Starz’s core audience of women and underrepresented audiences, Hoffman oversaw steady U.S. subscriber growth in the third quarter, buoyed by the August launch of “Blood of My Blood,” the prequel series to the company’s crown jewel, “Outlander.” Both execs have focused on building Starz-owned IP like the “Power” franchise as a growth strategy.

Busby got three new original series off the ground, including “Kingmaker,” a drama set in the world of the DC Black political elite currently in production, and the adaptation of Miranda July’s novel “All Fours,” which Starz will produce with Dede Gardner’s Plan B. —MS

Blair Kohan Board Member and Partner, Motion Picture Literary, United Talent Agency One of the few women serving on the board of a major agency, Kohan represents a powerhouse roster of talent that includes Paul Rudd, Ali Wong, Cynthia Erivo and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, whose smash Apple TV comedy series “The Studio” won a record-setting 13 Emmys in September. She also reps Colleen Hoover, the e-book romance author turned publishing phenomenon who has sold more than 20 million books. Her “It Ends With Us” was adapted for the big screen and grossed $350 million (despite legal drama between lead Blake Lively and director-star Justin Baldoni). —UG

FEATURED CHANGEMAKERS

Katherine Maher and Paula Kerger President and CEO, NPR | President and CEO, PBS

“Defunded, not defeated.” That’s how Kerger described public media in this landmine of a year. In May, Donald Trump issued an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to stop funding to PBS and NPR. That attack on public media widened when CPB — an organization created in 1967 to fund public news stations — ceased operations in August.

At the center of this politicized storm stand Kerger and Maher, who in March defended public media before a House subcommittee against accusations that both PBS and NPR are “radical left-wing echo chambers.” After the defunding hit, Maher called Trump’s order “an affront to the First Amendment rights of NPR and locally owned and operated stations throughout America.” That battle is still raging as both leaders adapt to one of the most difficult eras in the history of public broadcasting.

“I’m working on trying to make sure particularly our most vulnerable stations are able to get some funding pulled together,” Kerger told TheWrap. Those vulnerable stations are disproportionately in rural areas in states including Alaska, South Dakota, New Mexico, West Virginia and Kentucky, which depend on public broadcasting for news and emergency information. Everything from local election updates to life-or-death storm warnings is communicated through these stations.

As bleak as the future of this sector may seem, there are upsides. Throughout her travels, Kerger has seen “huge” turnouts from local communities supporting PBS. More than 8,000 people showed up for a screening of Ken Burns’ new doc series, “The American Revolution,” in Mount Vernon, Virginia, before its November premiere on PBS. Private individuals and organizations have also been stepping up to fill in the gaps left by CPB. Kerger pointed to the Knight Foundation as being especially crucial.

“I’m heartened right now,” she said. “People have been very generous, and I’m just really hoping that we can sustain some level of that. And I’ve not given up on federal funding.” —Kayla Cobb

Rebecca Kutler President, MS NOW It takes a lot to run a cable-news organization. It takes even more to transform a cable-news organization into a newsgathering operation. Kutler took on that task when she ascended to president of MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, in January and prepared for parent company Comcast to spin off NBCUniversal’s cable assets into an independent company, Versant. Because MS NOW is no longer connected to NBC News, she has added dozens of prominent journalists to MS NOW’s arsenal of reporters and led a revamp of its primetime lineup, putting in place the voice of the opposition. —Corbin Bolies

Donna Langley Chairperson of NBCUniversal Studio Group and Chief Content Officer Over the past two years, Langley has risen from chairman at Universal Pictures to leader of the entirety of NBCUniversal’s entertainment media portfolio, including NBC, Bravo and Peacock. Now the motion picture group that has kept the “Jurassic World” series humming along is dazzling the box office with “Wicked: For Good” and preparing a 2026 slate with films from Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan. Langley also helped pull off one of the most seismic talent deals of the year by signing “Yellowstone” mastermind Taylor Sheridan after weeks of personal talks. Combine his shows with the return of the NBA to NBC and Peacock may have just found a second wind in the battle for streaming supremacy. —Jeremy Fuster

Hilary Leavitt President, Upside Down Pictures In 2022, Matt and Ross Duffer formed Upside Down Pictures and hired Leavitt to run it. One of the first major projects on her docket was the fifth and final season of the Duffers’ Netflix series “Stranger Things,” whose production was delayed due to the strikes. But at last, the first four episodes premiered over Thanksgiving to such a frenzy that Netflix crashed for some viewers. Leavitt, a veteran of Hulu, BBC America and MRC, has also been pushing the Duffers’ universe beyond their signature sci-fi show, spearheading expansion into the upcoming animated series “Tales from ’85,” plus an adult-skewing anime set in Japan and its live-action spinoff. Next year will bring “The Boroughs,” described as “Stranger Things” in a retirement community, and “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen,” about a doomed wedding. After that? The company’s move in April 2026 from its longtime home at Netflix to Paramount Pictures, where Leavitt and the Duffers will develop series as well as films for theatrical release. —Drew Taylor

Laurene Powell Jobs Chair, The Atlantic; Founder and President, Emerson Collective; Co-Founder and Chair, XQ Institute

When Powell Jobs stepped out of the shadow of her late legendary husband Steve Jobs less than a decade ago, she was determined to make her own mark with the vast fortune left to her. She invested in media, most notably in 2017, buying the distinguished magazine of 167 years, The Atlantic. This year she proved herself to be a superhero after Atlantic EIC Jeffrey Goldberg disclosed that he was “accidentally” included in a Signal chat group of the top national security officials talking about an imminent attack on the Houthis in Yemen. Jobs stayed out of it.

While nearly every other billionaire media owner — from Jeff Bezos at The Washington Post to Patrick Soon-Shiong at the Los Angeles Times — has suddenly veered rightward to placate Donald Trump, Jobs—with an estimated worth of $15 billion — has stood firm in the journalistic principles espoused by her magazine. “Laurene is tough, smart, and brave,” Goldberg wrote TheWrap. “There are a lot of people at the publisher and owner levels who aren’t these things — brave, especially. I couldn’t imagine a better steward for The Atlantic. She honors our journalistic integrity and independence, and stands by us in hard times. What else could you possibly ask for?” —SW

Gita Rebbapragada COO, Crunchyroll Over the past seven years, Rebbapragada has climbed the ranks at Sony from marketing SVP to COO of its anime division, Crunchyroll. Using her marketing experience and lifelong love of anime, she has helped build Crunchyroll not just as a streaming service with 17 million subscribers (a 30% boost from 2024), but also as a theatrical distributor of franchise films. And 2025 turned out to be a banner year. In the space of two months, Crunchyroll snagged two box office hits: “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” and “Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc.” Combined, they grossed roughly $175 million domestically and became a life raft for a box office that was facing another deep autumn slump. “Demon Slayer,” one of the most globally popular anime series today, also netted Sony more than $350 million in overseas markets, making it by far the company’s highest grossing film of 2025 and proving that the right anime film can be a tentpole. —JF

Leslie Siebert President, Gersh After co-running the company for two years with David and Bob Gersh, Siebert was promoted to sole president in 2025, becoming the first woman to run a major talent agency. In addition to leading Gersh on the day-to-day and helping double its size with the acquisition of Madrid-based sports firm You First, she reps such stars as Jacob Elordi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kyle Chandler and Angela Bassett, for whom she negotiated a three-year deal with ABC’s “9-1-1.” As a result, Bassett is now the highest-paid Black actress in TV history. —MS

