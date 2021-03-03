Channing Tatum’s Free Association Signs First Look Film Deal With MGM

MGM has signed a first look feature film production deal with Free Association, Channing Tatum’s production banner with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan.

MGM had already picked up Tatum and Carolin’s directorial debut, the road trip comedy “Dog,” and has now set a 2021 U.S. theatrical release date for the film. Tatum also stars in “Dog” as an Army veteran who is forced to drive across the country with a dog in order to bring it to the funeral of a fellow soldier.

“We jumped at the chance to work with the guys on their directorial debut ‘Dog’ and cannot wait for audiences to see it,” Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group president, said in a statement. “Seeing them at work behind the camera instantly sparked our desire to keep the partnership going. We are thrilled Channing, Reid and Peter have made MGM their home, and are excited to work alongside them as they venture further into their filmmaking careers.”

“Mike and Pam have supported us since the very beginning of all our careers. It felt like divine intervention that we directed our first movie for them,” Tatum, Carolin and Kiernan said in a joint statement. “We deeply admire their taste, and truly could not be more excited by their vision for the studio. We’re still pinching ourselves that we get to call MGM home, and we can’t wait to work with the entire team there for years to come.”

Free Association’s principals include Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan, along with Michael Parets, VP of production. They previously produced “22 Jump Street” and the “Magic Mike” franchise, as well as Netflix’s animated “America: The Motion Picture,” out this summer, and the upcoming “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart.

Free Association is also in pre-production on Netflix’s “Spaceman of Bohemia” starring Adam Sandler and directed by Johan Renk; “Gorilla and the Bird” for HBO and directed by Jean Marc Vallée; and “New York Will Eat You Alive” with STXFilm and Tencent Pictures and starring Colin Firth. They also launched “Magic Mike Live,” which has shows in Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia.

Channing Tatum will next star in “The Lost City of D,” a romantic comedy and adventure film with Sandra Bullock, as well as a monster movie that will be produced by “21 Jump Street” directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller at Universal.

Free Association is represented by CAA, Hanson, Jacobson, Teller and Hoberman and Relevant.