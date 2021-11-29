Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Reunite for ‘Magic Mike 3’ for HBO Max

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third installment in the film franchise starring Channing Tatum, is set to be directed by Steven Soderbergh and will debut exclusively on HBO Max, Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Monday.

Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films, is also returning to write the third installment.

Tatum will reprise his role as “Mike Lane.” Gregory Jacobs, who directed the hit “Magic Mike XXL,” returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group said in a statement to TheWrap. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor.”

Tatum added: “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Soderbergh added: “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the ‘Magic Mike’ choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!”

The first two “Magic Mike” films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the stage experience “Magic Mike Live.” The show launched in Las Vegas and quickly expanded internationally, with sold out shows in London, Berlin and Australia. “Magic Mike Live” has just announced their first North American multi-year tour premiering in Nashville, Tennessee on April 6, 2022, and continuing onto Miami, with additional cities to be announced.

The live shows inspired the upcoming HBO Max reality competition series “Finding Magic Mike,” premiering on December 16, 2021. The series follows ten men who have “lost their magic” as they bare their souls and learn to perform dance routines, with one winner being awarded a cash prize and a chance to perform on the “Magic Mike Live” stage in Las Vegas.

