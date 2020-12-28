Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star alongside Sandra Bullock in a romantic adventure called “The Lost City of D,” an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The film is set up at Paramount and will be directed by “Masters of the Universe” directors Adam and Aaron Nee. TheWrap had previously reported that Ryan Reynolds would be in talks to star as the male lead, but he was only being eyed.

“The Lost City of D” will star Bullock as an author who gets stuck on a book tour with her book’s cover model, played by Tatum, only for the two of them to get caught up in a kidnapping plot that sweeps them into the jungle as though they were living out one of her stories. The film is a screwball adventure featuring mismatched romantic leads and is in the vein of older, star-driven romances like “Romancing the Stone.”

Seth Gordon developed the idea and the treatment for “The Lost City of D,” and Dana Fox wrote the most recent draft of the script. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner, as is Gordon via Exhibit A and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions.

Tatum recently wrapped production on “Dog,” which he co-directed with Reid Carolin about an army ranger who goes on a cross-country road trip with his dog to attend a friend’s funeral. He also recently joined a monster movie for Universal, along with his “Jump Street” team Phil Lord and Chris Miller, that will be based on one of the studio’s classic monster characters.

The “21 Jump Street” and “Magic Mike” star also recently announced that he’s written his first children’s book, “The One and Only Sparkella,” which is in presale now for a May 2021 release.

Tatum is represented by CAA and attorneys Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Variety first reported the news.