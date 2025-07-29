Charlamagne Calls Out ‘Liberal Media’ for Overlooking Bill Clinton-Epstein Relationship: ‘Everybody Gotta Go’

Charlamagne tha God called out “liberal media” for overlooking former Presidenrt Bill Clinton’s connections to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying left-leaning news organizations favor the Democrat amid reports of President Donald Trump’s own ties to the disgraced financier.

“It’s just funny how the news works. Because Bill Clinton wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein as well for his birthday — but nobody’s talking about that,” Charlamagne said during a recent episode of “The Breakfast Club,” referencing the Wall Street Journal’s reporting that Trump and several notable figures, including Vera Wang, sent Epstein birthday letters as “friends.”

“And Jeffrey Epstein had a picture of Bill Clinton in a dress, in high heels in his New York mansion, but nobody’s talking about that,” the radio host noted, referring to a reported portrait found in Epstein’s mansion.

🚨NEW: Charlamagne *CALLS OUT* "liberal media" double standard over Epstein🚨



CHARLAMAGNE: "It's just funny how the news works. Because Bill Clinton wrote a letter to Jeffrey Epstein as well for his birthday — but nobody's talking about that."



"And Jeffrey Epstein had a picture… pic.twitter.com/WmwEXANdWO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 29, 2025

He went on to say that he couldn’t care less about one’s political party – everyone should be subject to the same scrutiny.

“My thing is this, I don’t care who is on the list — everybody gotta go. Burn it all down,” Charlamagne said. “It’s as simple as that. Mutually assured destruction. Whoever is on that list needs to go. Nobody needs to be protecting pedophiles. I don’t care what party they are.”

When guest Morgyn Wood suggested the idea that Clinton would likely receive the same treatment if he were sitting in the White House, Charlamagne rejected the idea, saying: “No, he wouldn’t because liberal media wouldn’t push the issue.”

On Monday, Trump shared his latest comments about Epstein, whom he previously called a “creep,” in an interview with reporters, during which he said he “never had the privilege” of visiting Epstein’s private U.S. Virgin Islands island.

“I did turn it down,” Trump said at the time. “In one of my very good moments, I turned it down.”

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: In the most disgusting moment of his presidency, Trump says he “never had the ‘privilege’ of going to Epstein Island.”



NEVER HAD THE PRIVILEGE?



There is no coming back from this.

Anyone who supports him now is as disgusting as he is.



pic.twitter.com/LuT9g9EsVh — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2025



