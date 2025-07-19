Jeffrey Epstein’s Ex-Girlfriend Tells CNN He and Trump Were Best Friends – and ‘Up to No Good’ | Video

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Stacey Williams told CNN her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein and president Donald Trump “were best friends” when she knew the pair.

“I have plenty of anecdotes,” she also said. “And yeah, they were they were very close and they were up to no good.”

Williams joined guest host Brianna Keilar on “OutFront” Friday night. “They were best friends,” she insisted. “I dated Jeffrey for a period of more or less, I think, about four or five months. And the only friend that he would mention every time we saw each other or had a phone conversation was Donald. And he would share a lot of anecdotes. I have plenty of anecdotes. And yeah, they were very close and they were up to no good.”

Q: How did Epstein talk about Trump?



Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Stacey Williams: “That was his bro. That was his wingman… They were very, very close.”pic.twitter.com/MQu0QlUgXH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 19, 2025

Keilar also asked how Epstein talked about Trump during time period. Williams insisted Epstein once said “he had to check in on [Trump] because he was unwell and very upset about something that had happened.”

“That was his bro. That was his wingman,” Williams added. She also said of Ghislaine Maxwell, “I’d hear about Ghislaine and I’d hear about Jeffrey. And I met Ghislaine in his house. She would come wafting in and out, the home in New York. So, [Trump] was clearly just someone that he talked about all the time.”

Williams previously accused Trump of groping and inappropriately touching her at Trump Tower in 1993. Williams said she was introduced to Trump by Epstein at a Christmas party in 1992 around the time she and Epstein began dating.

“It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together,” she said.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson denied the claim. “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign,” Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump has sued The Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after the paper on Thursday published a story saying it had reviewed a bawdy message that the future president contributed to a 2003 birthday book that Maxwell prepared for Epstein. The Journal says it stands by its story and will defend the defamation lawsuit.