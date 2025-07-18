Right after blasting the Wall Street Journal for its report about President Donald Trump allegedly sending “bawdy” letters to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for his birthday, the Vice President JD Vance got a taste of his own medicine when the internet pulled receipts of him pushing journalists to dive deeper into the Epstein case.

“Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter?” Vance wrote on X. “Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?”

And just like that, the internet responded to Vance’s apparent hypocrisy by resurfacing his 2021 tweets where he shamed journalists for not diving deeper into the Epstein case.

“If you’re a journalist and you’re not asking questions about this case you should be ashamed of yourself,” Vance said at the time. “What purpose do you even serve? I’m sure there’s a middle class teenager somewhere who could use some harassing right now but maybe try to do your job once in a while.”

The tweets started coming.

“Amazing what a few years will do,” one X user wrote online over a repost of Vance’s tweet.

Amazing what a few years will do https://t.co/Fqu9HN6pX3 pic.twitter.com/o7fzqupSKp — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) July 18, 2025

“This you?” another person questioned in the comment section of Vance’s post.

Another X user pointed out what they feel is another instance of Vance shifting his previous beliefs and/or principles when it benefits him politically.

“The scary thing about Vance is he just adopts this extreme moral righteousness when taking a position, and will be just as morally righteous in the other direction when it’s politically convenient,” the social media user said.

The scary thing about Vance is he just adopts this extreme moral righteousness when taking a position, and will be just as morally righteous in the other direction when it’s politically convenient. pic.twitter.com/AJbz8MVSld — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 17, 2025

“Aren’t the reporters at the Wall Street Journal just doing what you asked them to do?” Mehdi Hasan wrote.

Aren’t the reporters at the WS Journal just doing what you asked them to do? https://t.co/luMFBfYnPP pic.twitter.com/tu8bxK76Gw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 18, 2025

Vance’s remarks came as the Trump administration grapples with blowback over its handling of the so-called Epstein files and the president’s past relationship with the convicted sex offender.

Earlier this month, Trump’s DOJ determined that after their investigation, they found no evidence of the rumored client list. “This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the memo read. “We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”