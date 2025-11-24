Charlamagne tha God is calling on politicians to stop throwing around the word “fascist” so much, especially if they intend to work with the same people they labeled with it.

“I don’t want to hear any politicians call each other fascists, authoritarians, wannabe-dictators, communists — none of that kind of rhetoric anymore,” the co-host said during Monday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club.” “It’s all dead, because if you call someone that, and then turn around and say, ‘But I’m willing to work with them,’ it looks hypocritical.”

He went on to say that politicians are misusing the term anyway.

“There is no such thing as working with fascists,” Charlamagne began to explain. “That’s not how fascism works. Fascism isn’t a normal political disagreement. So politicians need to stop using that kind of language because you don’t believe it. Leave that type of commentary for the social media crowd and just go do your job as a politician, because I feel like that rhetoric is irresponsible in this climate.”

He added that it only stirs Americans up and creates unnecessary division and outrage.

“It riles people up. It makes folks mad at each other, fighting in the street, trying to kill our political opposition,” Charlamagne said. “Meanwhile, the politicians are working with each other. Like, no. So, they need to cut it out.”

Watch the clip below.

Charlamagne’s remarks come after New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met with President Donald Trump last week after repeatedly referring to Trump as a “fascist.”

Reporters called out Mamdani during the his Friday Oval Office meeting with Trump, asking the politician if he still feels that Trump is a fascist. Before he could respond, Trump inserted himself.

“You can just say yes, it’s easier than explaining,” Trump said at the time.

In a Sunday interview on “Meet the Press,” Mamdani affirmed to host Kristen Welker that he does indeed still think the president is a fascist.

“So, Mr. Mayor-elect, just to be very clear, do you think that President Trump is a fascist?” Welker asked.

“And after President Trump said that, I said, ‘Yes.’ And–,” he began before Welker cut in to ask, “So you do?”

“And that’s something that I’ve said in the past. I say it today,” Mamdani answered.

“And I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment. And we also wanted to focus on what it could look like to deliver on a shared analysis of an affordable crisis for New Yorkers.”

You can watch “The Breakfast Club” segment in the video above.