Zohran Mamdani Says Trump Is Still a ‘Fascist’ After Meeting, but Liked That They Were ‘Not Shy’ About Tensions | Video

New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump may have enjoyed a chummy meeting at the White House Friday, but it didn’t change the way the 34-year-old Democratic socialist feels about the commander-in-chief. In a Sunday interview on “Meet the Press,” Mamdani affirmed to host Kristen Welker he still thinks the president is a fascist.

Welker recalled the moment Mamdani was asked whether he believes Trump is a fascist by a member of the press during his Oval Office meeting, which prompted the president to interject: “That’s OK. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it,” he said.

“So, Mr. Mayor-elect, just to be very clear, do you think that President Trump is a fascist?” Welker asked.

“And after President Trump said that, I said, ‘Yes.’ And–,” he began before Welker cut in to ask, “So you do?”

“And that’s something that I’ve said in the past. I say it today,” Mamdani answered. “And I think what I appreciated about the conversation that I had with the president was that we were not shy about the places of disagreement, about the politics that has brought us to this moment. And we also wanted to focus on what it could look like to deliver on a shared analysis of an affordable crisis for New Yorkers.”

Watch Mamdani’s “Meet the Press” interview below:

Mamdani, who was elected Mayor of New York City this month, also described the meeting as “productive.”

His primary goal was “to speak about the needs of the 8.5 million people who call the same city we love home, and to speak frankly about the affordability crisis that is pushing so many of them out of those five boroughs,” he told Welker. He said that was accomplished.

“I found in the meeting that I had with the president a productive one and a meeting that came back again and again to the central themes of the campaign that we ran, the cost of housing, cost of child care, the cost of groceries, the cost of utilities,” Mamdani added. “And it showed that this is an opportunity to now start to deliver so that people can do more than just aspire to struggle in New York City, but actually to be able to live there.”

Prior to Election Day, Trump endorsed Mamdani’s political opponent Andrew Cuomo in the city’s mayoral race. “A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

