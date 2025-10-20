Charlamagne Tha God Slams MSNBC for Saying He Pushed ‘MAGA Messaging’ During Election: ‘I’ll Never Forget’

Charlamagne Tha God slammed MSNBC for accusing him of pushing “MAGA messaging” during the 2024 election.

“The Breakfast Club” host wasted no time during Monday’s episode of “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace” to get into a grievance he had with the network. The pair were discussing certain people being unwilling to leave their bubbles of comfortability when it came to media appearances.

Wallace brought up that Democrats would “challenge Charlamagne that Republicans just “fell in line” behind Donald Trump before the election and that “Democrats were trying to deal with the asymmetry of the political moment.”

Charlamagne took that to bring up the way MSNBC characterized the way he spoke about candidates and issues before the election.

“Clearly, the American people didn’t care about any of that because the American people were just focused on, you know, the ideas that he was spewing,” Charlamagne said. “And it wasn’t even just ideas. It was just, you know, stating obvious and pointing out a lot of things that Democrats may have been ignoring, like the border, like the economy. He said it himself, man, we won on one word, groceries. You can’t tout things like Bidenomics when people aren’t feeling that in their pockets. You can’t just ignore people’s criticisms of the border and chalk it up with the MAGA messaging.”

He continued: “I’ll never forget when MSNBC did that to me. And MSNBC did that to me based off me listening to people, me listening to people in New York City, listening to people in Chicago, activists in Chicago, and then them telling me what their issues with the border were. And their issues weren’t based on any type of prejudice for who was coming across the border. It was literally economics. It was, hey, these people are coming across the border and getting more resources than we are. Like, we’ve been sitting here in these … disenfranchised neighborhoods for years, and we have problems with housing, but they’re getting housing. We barely can make ends meet, but they’re getting, you know, stipends to be able to go out there and get food and things like that. How do you not listen to those people when they’re having those conversations?

“I remember me repeating exactly what I just said, based off the conversations I was having with people actually in the street, in these areas. And MSNBC said I was repeating MAGA messaging. I was like, damn, that means that y’all are not paying attention to your constituents.”

Despite being perceived by some to be supporting Trump before the election, that did not stop the president from going after him a few months ago. In August, Charlamagne told Lara Trump he thought “this Epstein thing” was going to be how traditional conservatives would reclaim the Republican party. Trump went after the host on Truth Social.

Trump described Charlamagne as a “Low IQ individual” who “knows nothing about me or what I have done – like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.”