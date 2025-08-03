Trump Attacks Charlamagne Tha God on Truth Social After Epstein Comments

Donald Trump launched a written tirade at Charlamagne Tha God Sunday on Truth Social after the radio host and author told Lara Trump he believes traditional Republicans will soon reclaim their political party after the Epstein-files fallout.

Trump described Charlamagne as a “Low IQ individual” who “knows nothing about me or what I have done – like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31 year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.”

“I think traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back,” Charlamagne said Saturday on “My View with Lara Trump.”

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do,” he added.

“They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up,” he continued. “The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base.”

Charlamagne isn’t the only person who has recently noticed changes in MAGA. On Saturday MSNBC’s Ali Velshi told viewers the “once invincible MAGA machine is glitching” due to prolonged secrecy and deferment in respect to repeated questions about Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“This moment marks a significant rupture. For all his authoritarian instincts, Trump has always relied on one illusion, that he was one of them,” Velshi explained. “A truth teller. A rebel. A man fighting the man.”

“But that was always a con. Trump never saw the base as partners in a cause. He saw them as marks. A means to an end. A block of loyal, gullible voters he could exploit to win power that he couldn’t and wouldn’t have won without them. Now that his own base is turning the lens back on him, what they’re seeing is just another rich, powerful man protecting himself.”