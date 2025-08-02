Ali Velshi Says Trump Sees Base as ‘Marks’ but His ‘MAGA Machine Is Glitching’ Over Epstein | Video

Donald Trump has never seen this MAGA supporters as “partners in a cause” but “marks” who could be easily manipulated, said MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Saturday. ” And, Velshi aregued, his “once invincible MAGA machine is glitching” due to lingering questions and growing conspiracies surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Many of Trump’s staunchest supporters are believers in baseless conspiracy theories, such as “Pizzagate”. And Trump himself is a longtime fan of firing off conspiracy theories on various social media platforms.

Trump was also an early backer of Epstein-related conspiracy theories — at least until he his name was reportedly found in the billionaire sex criminal’s files. “But now he’s president again, and those same conspiracists are becoming a big headache for him,” Velshi said. “They’re out of control, and he’s poised to toss [MAGA] aside.”

Watch the entire segment from Velshi’s MSNBC show in the clip below.

The president is “lashing out at some of his most loyal supporters, calling them stupid, foolish weaklings,” he continued. “All because they are pressing him on one issue, the Epstein files.”

The Trump administration has attempted to tamp down interest in Epstein, with little success. “This moment marks a significant rupture. For all his authoritarian instincts, Trump has always relied on one illusion, that he was one of them,” Velshi explained. “A truth teller. A rebel. A man fighting the man.”

“But that was always a con. Trump never saw the base as partners in a cause. He saw them as marks. A means to an end. A block of loyal, gullible voters he could exploit to win power that he couldn’t and wouldn’t have won without them. Now that his own base is turning the lens back on him, what they’re seeing is just another rich, powerful man protecting himself.”