FBI Director Weighs Exit Amid Epstein Files Fallout, CNN Says: ‘Anger in the MAGA Base Has Only Continued to Grow’ | Video

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is reportedly considering his resignation amid political fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files revelations this week.

“There has been a lot of fighting between Attorney General Pam Bondi specifically and the leadership over at the FBI over who is to blame in this situation,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said Friday.

According to the news network, in the wake of MAGA outrage following this week’s DOJ and FBI announcement that there was no evidence of the long-rumored list of clients once held by the deceased American financier, child sex offender and sex trafficker Epstein, Bongino had been considering his exit over tensions with Bondi.

“Dan Bongino has told people he is considering resigning as the deputy director of the FBI over the fallout that has continued ever since this memo was released,” Collins said. “The anger inside the MAGA base has only continued to grow instead of going away as some officials inside hoped it would.”

She continued: “The context here is Dan Bongino, Kash Patel, they came from this MAGA world where they themselves had pushed a lot of questions about the so-called client list that Epstein had beforehand. Now the MAGA base is just not pleased or satisfied with what they’ve said in this memo that came out.”

The FBI and DOJ’s memo this week insists that the Trump-mandated investigation into Epstein’s criminal past “did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.” This comes mere months after Bondi told Fox News that she was in possession of a list of that very nature.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” she said back in February. “That’s been a directive by President Trump.”

The memo also landed a month after Trump and Elon Musk’s online fallout after the Tesla CEO stepped down as the head of DOGE and came out in opposition to the president’s Big, Beautiful Bill.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk said on X at the time in a since-deleted post. “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

