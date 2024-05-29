Charlamagne tha God denounced MSNBC for labeling him a MAGA supporter while talking about issues at the border amid the upcoming presidential election.

While on the “Fox & Friends” morning show Wednesday to promote his new book “Get Honest or Die Lying,” the host and comedian recounted being misidentified after being asked if border concerns would be an issue in the upcoming election.

“For the first time in my life, people are having conversations with me about what’s going on at the border,” Charlamagne said. “Talking to activists in Chicago who are just upset because they feel like these people are coming over and getting more access to resources than people who’ve been living on the south side. That’s just me listening to people, so when I get asked that question and I say yes all the sudden I’m on MSNBC with the headline ‘Charlamagne Tha God Is Spreading MAGA Messaging.’”

“I’m like, these people aren’t MAGA, this is just a regular, everyday working class person who’s coming to me because they know I’ve got a microphone,” he explained.

The radio host has continued to make headlines throughout his book tour. It happened most prominently last week when he refused to endorse President Joe Biden in the upcoming election while on “The View.”

“If I’m sitting here telling my listeners that, you know, you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy, you have somebody out there who said they want to suspend the constitution and overthrow the results of an election, you saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country,” he said. “And I’m telling people that this guy’s a threat to democracy — have you ever read ‘Project 25?’ There’s only two candidates out there. So, if I’m saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right?”

“The View” host Sunny Hostin responded on sister podcast “Behind the Table,” where she called him out for his “irresponsible” comments.

“I thought it was irresponsible to say that both candidates are trash,” she said. “When you’re comparing President Biden, someone who’s done incredible things for this country, and someone who is facing 88 charges, and four indictments, and is clearly criminal, in my view.”

Hostin didn’t let Charlamagne’s comments – including when he came after the women for having a history of pestering celebrities to announce endorsements – stop her from speaking out on how she thought election night would look for him.

“He is going to vote for Joe Biden. Then say it, don’t dance around it. This is not the time to sit it out. Too much is at stake,” she said.