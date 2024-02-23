Radio host Charlamagne Tha God criticized Fox News commentator Raymond Arroyo for suggesting that Black people might vote for Donald Trump all because he now sells sneakers.

On Sunday’s “The Big Weekend Show,” Arroyo chalked up Black voters potentially leaving the Democratic party to Trump’s understanding of culture, specifically his new $399 ‘Never Surrender’ high-top sneaker line.

“As you see, Black support eroding from Joe Biden. This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers, they’re into sneakers. This is a big deal certainly in the inner city,” the Fox News commentator said. “So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, this is cool.’ He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.”

The host continued this train of thought when asked if the love of culture and sneakers would translate into Black votes for Trump. He said the correlation would make sense since “anybody willing to put $400 down for a pair of sneakers” is showing “commitment and love” to the former president.

Charlamagne Tha God took a measured approach to this conclusion days later on Friday.

“We are a very unserious country, y’all. And we shouldn’t be on Sirius at a time like this when democracy is on the line, but we also need to be learning from who you consider to be opposition,” the radio host said. “There are some things Raymond said that I agree with, meaning Trump understands the culture better than any politician currently. Not black culture though, entertainment culture. We live in an era, sadly, where culture does trump politics. Maybe it always has.”

The media personality ultimately denounced Arroyo’s claims on the basis that politicians on both sides think Black people are simple. The tangible things Black people want in exchange for their vote, Charlamagne argued, run more along the lines of money, upward mobility, police reform and other social concepts.

“Black folks aren’t leaving the Democratic Party because they’re supporting Trump. I mean, some might be, but most Black people I know, [they’re] just fed up with politics period. They don’t want it. They won’t be won over because Biden is doing the latest TikTok challenge,” he said. “They won’t be won over because Kamala Harris is reciting rap lyrics. They won’t be won over because Trump is selling sneakers. They will be won over when you offer them something that will provide them upward mobility in this country. It’s simple.”

Charlamagne ultimately announced Arroyo as “The Breakfast Club’s” ‘Donkey of the Day’ for his comments.

“People call for reparations because it’s old, but also because it’s something that will provide financial relief,” the radio host continued. “People get excited over student loan debt being wiped out because it’s something that provides financial relief. People get excited over affordable health care because it’s affordable. Everything revolves around money. That’s what all Americans care about.”