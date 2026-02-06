The talk/variety series “Real Time with Bill Maher,” hosted by Bill Maher, has been running for nearly two decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, HBO has already renewed the series to continue through 2026. So don’t expect Maher to leave airwaves anytime soon.

Fans of the show may be wondering – is “Real Time with Bill Maher” new tonight? Yes, “Real Time” is airing a new episode on Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter John Mellencamp, whose 19-date tour “Dancing Words – The Greatest Hits” begins this summer. This week’s panel discussion includes Chris Christie, former Republican governor of New Jersey and ABC News contributor; and Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian deputy prime minister and finance minister, and current economic advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The executive producers of “Real Time With Bill Maher” are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.