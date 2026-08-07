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The talk/variety series “Real Time with Bill Maher,” hosted by Bill Maher, has been running for nearly two decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, HBO has already renewed the series to continue through 2026. So don’t expect Maher to leave airwaves anytime soon.

Fans of the show may be wondering – is “Real Time with Bill Maher” new tonight? Yes, “Real Time” is airing a new episode on Friday, August 7 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Mike Rowe, founder and CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and host of “The Way I Heard It” podcast. This week’s panel discussion includes Tara Palmeri, author of “The Red Letter” on Substack and host of the podcast “The Tara Palmeri Show”; and Matt Welch, co-host of “The Fifth Column” podcast and editor-at-large of Reason Magazine.

Last week’s episode, which is streaming on HBO Max, features a one-on-one interview with Erin Brockovich, consumer advocate, environmental activist, and founder of “The Brockovich Report” on Substack. The panel discussion includes Scott Galloway, professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business, podcast host, and bestselling author of the book “Notes on Being a Man”; and Peter Hamby, chief national correspondent at Puck and host of “The Powers That Be” podcast.

The executive producers of “Real Time With Bill Maher” are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.