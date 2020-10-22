Radio host Charlamagne Tha God rebuked 50 Cent Wednesday night, saying that the rapper’s vote for President Donald Trump benefits his pocketbook and not Black people.

“Unlike 50 Cent, I can’t pick racism and bigotry and fascism,” Charlamagne told Fox Business Network’s Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery, explaining why he won’t be voting for Trump this November. “I can’t — I can’t choose that over my finances. My finances might just have to take a hit.”

In a post on Instagram earlier in the week, 50 Cent wrote he would be voting for Trump because he didn’t want higher taxes. He said in his caption, “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people.”

Charlamagne went on, “We’ve got to get that out. We’ve got to get that fascism out of the White House but I’m not mad at 50. I mean, honestly, 50 just said out loud what a lot of people were thinking, you know?”

50 Cent’s Trump endorsement landed with a bang Wednesday. The president himself tweeted out the day’s New York Post cover, which featured the rapper supporting Trump’s financial policies.

Charlamagne’s appearance on “Kennedy” flipped the script for the host, who’s been delivering in-depth and news-making interviews on “The Breakfast Club” this election season. Earlier this year, Biden walked back a comment he made to Charlamagne — “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black” — after his interview went viral.

The radio host was one of the first guests to appear on “Kennedy” since the show was re-instated after its COVID-19 hiatus.

