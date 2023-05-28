Charles Barkley’s Attempt at a Boston Accent Leads to Raunchy Jokes That Leave Shaq in Stitches (Video)

Charles Barkley has the uncanny talent of making double entendres without realizing it, and he did it again this week when he was challenged to do his best Boston accent on “NBA on TNT.”

Barkley was at the TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Along with fellow analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith, Barkley tried his best attempt at a Boston accent by reading the phrase, “Saw Ernie at Fenway Park eating chowder on top of the Monster.”

After his expectedly terrible attempt, Barkley noted to host Ernie Johnson that he had never been to a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway and always wanted to sit on top of the Green Monster, the famous left field wall.

“I would love to sit on top of the Monster,” Barkley quipped, earning immediate cackles from O’Neal and Smith. “I’ll donate money to charity to sit on top of that Monster.”

“What do you want to sit on, Chuck?” O’Neal laughed.

“Just a viral moment waiting to happen,” Smith joked.

Watch Charles Barkley make the TNT team crack up in the clip above.

Barkley will get another chance to make a viral moment on Monday as the Celtics have mounted a historic comeback against the Heat after being down 0-3 in the best of seven series. On Saturday night, Celtics point guard Derrick White made a spectacular put-back layup with less than half a second left on the clock to keep the series alive and force a seventh and final game.

If the Celtics win, they will be the first team in NBA history and just the sixth in North American sports to come back in a best of seven series after losing the first three games.