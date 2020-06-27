Charles Webb, Author of ‘The Graduate,’ Dies at 81

His books “New Cardiff” and “The Marriage of a Young Stockbroker” were also adapted into feature films

| June 27, 2020 @ 11:57 AM
The Graduate Dustin Hoffman

Embassy Pictures

Charles Webb, the author of the book “The Graduate” that was adapted into the iconic Mike Nichols comedy, has died. He was 81.

Webb died June 16 in Eastborne, England, of a blood condition, according to reporter Jack Malvern, who spoke with The Associated Press. Malvern was close friends with Webb, and Webb dedicated his final novel to the journalist.

“The Graduate” was Webb’s debut novel published in 1963, and the deadpan writing was a satire of his wealthy upbringing in Pasadena, California, and college education from Williams College in Massachusetts. In the book, his protagonist, Benjamin Braddock, scorns his parents and his schooling and starts an affair with an older woman, Mrs. Robinson, who is the mother of the young woman with whom he’d eventually fall in love and run away with.

Also Read: Buck Henry Appreciation: 'He Took You on a Ride You Never Wanted to Get Off' (Guest Blog)

The book was adapted by Nichols to become the Best Picture-nominated counter-culture film “The Graduate,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft, even though the book was initially deemed a commercial and critical failure. It would later sell more than a million copies, though Webb saw minimal proceeds from the blockbuster film.

Although the late screenwriting legend Buck Henry is often credited for much of the film’s dialogue, much of the dialogue, including one of its most famous lines, “Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you,” was drawn directly from Webb’s prose.

“The Graduate” was not Webb’s only novel to be adapted into a film. His 1970 book “The Marriage of a Young Stockbroker” was adapted into a film of the same name by Lawrence Truman in 1971, and his book “New Cardiff” from 2002 became the film “Hope Springs” starring Colin Firth from 2003.

Also Read: Lewis John Carlino, 'The Great Santini' Writer and Director, Dies at 88

Webb published several novels and was often disappointed that “The Graduate” distracted from those other works. In the ’80s, he teased that he would write a sequel to “The Graduate” that never materialized. And in 2007, he reluctantly released his book “Home School” because he and his wife Eve Rudd were in desperate need of money. Some of his other works include “Love, Roger,” “Orphans and Other Children” and “The Abolitionist of Clark Gable Place.”

Webb is survived by his two sons.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller
  • Phyllis George
  • Fred Willard
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer
  • ian holm
  • Joel Schumacher
1 of 65

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE