TikTok Stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Land Their Own Hulu Docuseries

Hulu has picked up a docuseries about TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and their family, the streamer announced Friday.

The eight-episode series, titled “The D’Amelio Show,” will document the lives of the D’Amelio family as the biggest stars to come out of the social media platform’s rising success. Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, are both within the top 10 most-followed creators on TikTok with a combined total of over 250 million followers. Read Hulu’s full description of the series below.

“The D’Amelio Show” is slated to premiere on the streaming service next year.

Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman will executive produce the series on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation alongside showrunner Sara Reddy and Esther Frank.

“We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life,” said the sisters’ father, Marc D’Amelio, in a statement. “We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you likely don’t get to see on our social channels.”

“Two years ago Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?” said Belisa Balaban, vice president of documentaries at Hulu. “The D’Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience and we’re incredibly excited to partner with the D’Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm.”

Here is Hulu’s description of the series:

From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in LA and battling the naysayers online. Her sister Dixie, is now 19 and experiencing her own overnight rise to fame with over 78 million followers combined, one of the fastest growing YouTube channels and ranked within the Top 10 Most Followed Creators on TikTok. Rather than attending college in Alabama, Dixie is now pursuing a music career in LA. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding in a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also finding their place in the spotlight.