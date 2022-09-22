Charlie Collier to Depart Fox Entertainment for Role as President of Roku Media

Fox Entertainment chairman Charlie Collier is exiting the company and heading to Roku next month.

Collier heads to Roku as president, Roku Media. He will be based in New York.

According to a release, his role will see him “reinforce Roku’s commitment to serving advertisers, content partners, and consumers across Roku’s market-leading streaming platform.” He will also be in charge of overseeing the growth and evolution of Roku Media on a global scale. That includes ad sales, Roku’s ad platform business and content for Roku’s owned and operated channels.

“Roku is a pioneer in streaming television and has achieved scale and significant relationships with our partners that will continue to be unique and valuable at this pivotal time in the industry,” Collier said in a statement. “As a partner of Roku, I’ve seen firsthand the power and potential the platform provides advertisers, partners, content creators, and consumers. I’m eager to work with Roku’s talented team to continue to innovate, grow, and bring the company and its partners to the next level.”

Collier joined Fox Entertainment in 2018, serving as chief executive officer.

At the network, he has been in charge of driving Fox’s entertainment strategy, supervising content development and overseeing related business operations, among other responsibilities. He oversaw Fox network, FoxAlternative Entertainment and Fox Entertainment Studios

He joined Fox following a lengthy stint at AMC that started in 2006, and saw him rise to the position of president and general manager of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. Collier became president of AMC in 2008, and under his leadership, the network introduced juggernaut “The Walking Dead” and the critically acclaimed dramas “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.”

On Thursday, Roku also announced that Mustafa Ozgen had been named president, devices, while Gidon Katz was named president, consumer experience.