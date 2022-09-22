Vince Gilligan Series Starring Rhea Seehorn Gets 2-Season Order at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Vince Gilligan’s next show, which will star Rhea Seehorn, the streamer announced Thursday.

The streaming service has ordered two seasons.

Gilligan recently wrapped up executive producer duties on “Better Call Saul,” which Seehorn co-starred in alongside Bob Odenkirk.

“After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes … and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her,” Gilligan said in a statement. “And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to ‘Breaking Bad’ all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

Gilligan will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer are also EPs. Jenn Carroll produces for High Bridge Productions.

The show is at Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind Gilligan’s previous projects “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”