Roku executive Charlie Collier received a total compensation package of $53.3 million in 2022, marking a lucrative initial year for the executive after he joined the company in October.

Collier earned a base salary of $1.075 million, with a stock awards package of $23,279,331 and option awards of $28,925,320, a company’s SEC filing published Thursday revealed. Other compensation totaled $25,245. Much of that compensation represented a stock grant awarded to Collier as a newly hired executive, vesting over the course of four years.

Notably, Collier’s pay package more than doubled that of founder CEO Anthony Wood, who took home $20.9 million. Wood, however, owns about 12.8% of the company stock, worth a little over $1 billion, and maintains voting control over the company through ownership of a special class of shares.

Collier exited his position as CEO of Fox Entertainment last year to join Roku as president of Roku Media, presiding over the Roku Channel’s content and ad sales. He previously worked for 12 years at AMC, holding a variety of roles including president and general manager, AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios. Before that, he also worked at Court TV, Oxygen Media and A&E. Collier has an MBA from Columbia Business School.