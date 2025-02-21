Charlie Cox Is Stunned to Recognize a Cosplayer He Met 2 Years Ago in ‘The View’ Audience | Video

Way back in 2023, “Daredevil” star Charlie Cox disguised himself as Bluey so he could walk the floor without hassle at New York Comic Con. Of course, a few eagle-eyed fans did recognize him — and Cox was stunned to see one of them pop up again at “The View” on Friday.

Cox stopped by the ABC talk show with his co-star and onscreen nemesis Vincent D’Onofrio, ahead of the series premiere of “Daredevil: Born Again” on March 4. Naturally, the hosts were curious about his experiences as an onscreen superhero, particularly with fans.

As Cox explained the Bluey comic con endeavor, host Ana Navarro questioned if the onesie and face paint were enough to make fans not recognize him.

#Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and @vincentdonofrio talk about stepping back into their characters 10 years after they first played them for their Marvel series, 'Daredevil: Born Again'! pic.twitter.com/QSiN2J99aZ — The View (@TheView) February 21, 2025

“A couple people did,” he said. “There was an Elektra…”

At that, an audience member could be heard calling out, “Oh! That’s me!” As Cox, D’Onofrio and the hosts turned to see what was happening, Cox confirmed it was the same girl, verifying that she recognized him on an escalator.

“We took a photo together!” he said delightedly. And indeed, the photo of the two together popped up onscreen.

D’Onofrio and the hosts appeared just as shocked as Cox, so it appears this was truly just a coincidence (or rather, a true fan keeping good tabs on appearances by the actors).

You can watch the adorable exchange in the video above.