‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Star Charlie Cox’s Parents Mistakenly Put on Ben Affleck’s ‘Daredevil’ and Got Angry He Didn’t Look Right | Video

Celebrities — they’re just like us. They have to teach their parents how to use streamers, too! In Charlie Cox’s case, it was showing them how to navigate Disney+ so they could watch his new series “Daredevil: Born Again,” but it didn’t exactly go smoothly.

Taking a break from filming Season 2 of the Marvel TV series, Cox stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday and recalled his parents’ initial reaction to the show. The actor joked that it took roughly five hours to set them up with their Disney+ account so they could do so, but eventually, they got there. And, to the actor’s surprise, his parents’ reaction was pretty muted.

“They said, ‘Yeah no, yeah, good! Very good. Quite similar to the original show from–‘ and I went, ‘What? How?’” he shared. “And they said, ‘Well, you know, the bit with the backstory and your dad.’”

It turns out, the Coxes had legitimately just turned on the actual original series, that first ran on Netflix, which jumped streamers ahead of the release of “Born Again.” So, the actor set them on the right course, and promised to check in again after.

When he did, his parents’ reaction was even more confusing — and a bit perturbed.

“20 minutes later they call me back and go, ‘This can’t be right!’” Cox said. “I was like, ‘What?’ and he goes, ‘Doesn’t even look like you!’ I’m like, ‘Right, that is Ben Affleck.’”

Yes, Charlie Cox’s parents put on the 2003 film starring Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Don’t worry though, third time was indeed the charm and Cox got his parents into the right series and they were “very pleased.”

You can watch Charlie Cox’s full ABC appearance in the video above.