Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig to Star in Justin Lin’s ‘Two for the Money’

After a fierce bidding war between multiple major studios, Apple Original Films has emerged victorious in acquiring the package “Two for the Money,” a heist thriller set to star Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig with Justin Lin attached to direct and produce, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Dan Mazeau, who previously collaborated with Lin on the “Fast X” screenplay, has been tapped to write the script.

Though the plot is being kept under wraps, the story will center on the relationship between two seasoned professional thieves spanning three high-stakes heists.

Theron is producing via her Denver & Delilah banner, Lin is producing through his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner, and Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth of RK Films.

While working together on “Fast X,” Lin and Mazeau conceived the initial concept for “Two for the Money.” They later pitched the idea to Theron, who was instantly drawn to the Cary Grant-Rosalind Russell dynamic between the two leads. Theron proposed recruiting Craig as her charismatic partner in crime.

“Two For The Money” joins an expanding slate of Apple Original Films hailing from Apple Studios including Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and“Napoleon,” starring Joaquin Phoenix from director Ridley Scott, which is currently in theaters. Next up, Apple has upcoming star-studded spy thriller “Argylle,” starring Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson; “The Instigators” an upcoming feature starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, directed by Doug Liman, and produced by Damon and Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov and John Graham and Kevin Walsh; an upcoming Jon Watts thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt who will both produce under Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment; “Blitz,” from Steve McQueen; an untitled Formula 1 feature film starring Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

