Charlize Theron Says There’s Been a ‘Facelift’ for Action Films Starring Women (Video)

Action film badass Charlize Theron says there weren’t always opportunities for leading women to thrive in action films, but there has been a “facelift” recently for female action stars that excites her.
“30 years ago, there wasn’t a lot of opportunity for women to do action movies, and the first time that showed itself to me was after I won my Academy Award in 2004,” Theron said on a panel during [email protected] on Friday. “It was hard that there were so many preconceived ideas, and there were so many boxes everyone wanted to squeeze you into, and it was a character that today I think would be celebrated cinematically way more than it was… ‘Mad Max’ really changed the trajectory for me and it made me realize, there is a lot of possibility here, you just have to find the right people who are willing to take the risk and want to explore those stories with women. “
She explained that she’s chosen to work with filmmakers who want to explore those stories with women, or in some cases just develop them herself as she did with “Atomic Blonde,” which was praised for its stunt work and high-octane action scenes.
“We’ve change the genre for women, I think,” she added. “There is great evidence where we now know we can’t hide behind ignorance anymore. Audiences love these films, they love how we’re now telling these narratives of women at the core. There is just a facelift there, it feels fresh to explore the world of action with women fighting, and all of that stuff really excites me.”
In 2003’s “The Italian Job,” Theron was the only woman among a group of guys, and she said she was scheduled for six more weeks of car training than anyone else on the cast. “It also added more fire under my ass and I made it a point to outdrive those guys…women are so unfairly thought of or treated when it comes to the genre.”
She said that “Atomic Blonde” really pushed the envelope, because it became clear that just because women can’t fight in the same way men can, they can fight in different ways that are equally as effective.
“I was proud of the action in ‘Atomic Blonde,’ it felt like we were pushing the envelope, and we were saying that this concept that women have been arguing to fight like men is so ridiculous… that we can fight just as hard with our elbows, with our knees and and with our knees, that’s when it became exciting to me. What’s great is that there is not one way but we are definitely pushing it.”
She also said she felt immense pressure working on “Atomic Blonde” to get it right, given that she was developing it from an unpublished graphic novel of which she had only seen eight pages before she said yes to it. She said she couldn’t get the adaptation wrong because of the fear that she’d never get an opportunity like it again.
“I think the reason I pushed so hard was because there is still a part of me that didn’t want to get it wrong — I still feel if you get it wrong once, you will not be given that opportunity again,” she said. “I made ‘Atomic Blonde’ when I was 40 years old — there is a sense of time is running out so you gotta get it right. I put a lot of pressure on a lot of people and I hired David Leitch for that reason. I told him, mediocracy is going to be the enemy on this film.”
All in all, Theron is happy that the trajectory for women when it comes to action films has changed.
“I remember vividly seeing the lack of conflicted women in cinema. I remember watching Robert De Niro and Jack Nicholson got to play all these f—ed up people and women rarely got to explore that,” she said. “There was this inherent fear of putting a women in circumstances where she might not shine. Society has instilled this idea, we can either be really good hookers or really good mothers, people are not brave enough to explore beyond that. The richness of those stories are not only great entertaining stories to tell and great movies to make but it’s a disservice to women, because we are more complicated than just those two things.”
Everyone's favorite South African actress Charlize Theron has shown vast range in her 20+ year career. The intense, crazed action of "Mad Max: Fury Road" the foul-mouthed slacker in "Young Adult," the ditzy blonde on "Arrested Development," and the literal "Monster" she won an Oscar for all sit side by side on her resume. Theron's new film "Long Shot" opening Friday finds her starring opposite Seth Rogen in a romantic comedy. In honor of the film's release, we charted Theron's growth as an actress and producer in a timeline stretching back to her earliest work.
Modeling and Dancing Years
Theron got her start as a model and a dancer, attending the Joffrey School of Ballet until a knee injury made her rethink her career in America.
Getty Images
"2 Days in the Valley" (1996)
Theron's first film speaking role was as the sultry Helga Svelgen in the thriller "2 Days in the Valley," where she starred opposite Teri Hatcher, Jeff Daniels, James Spader and Danny Aiello.
MGM
"The Devil's Advocate" (1997)
Theron had a string of larger projects in the late '90s where would-be blockbusters alternated with smaller-scale fare. Films in this period inlcude "The Devil's Advocate" opposite Keanu Reeves, Woody Allen's "Celebrity," "The Cider House Rules," and "Reindeer Games" opposite Ben Affleck.
Warner Bros.
"The Italian Job" (2003)
One of Theron's first major action star roles was in "The Italian Job," a remake of the 1969 heist caper also starring Mark Wahlberg. Along the way she helped to make Mini Coopers cool again.
Paramount Pictures
"Monster" (2003)
Theron went under a complete transformation to play Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute turned serial killer. She produced the film through her company Denver & Delilah and won the Best Actress Oscar for her work.
Newmarket Films
"North Country" (2005)
In Niki Caro's drama about one of the first sexual harassment cases in the United States, Theron earned another Oscar nomination playing a woman who leaves her abusive husband and takes a job working in a mine.
Warner Bros.
"Arrested Development" (2005)
Theron guest-starred during the third season of the cult sitcom "Arrested Development" as Rita, a beautiful but absent-minded love interest to Michael Bluth. The arc toys with the idea that she might be a British spy investigating the Bluths, until it's revealed that she's actually a simpleton with the attention span of a toddler.
Fox
"Aeon Flux" (2006)
Theron played an exotic and mysterious assassin in this live-action take on the 1990s MTV cartoon. It didn't become a franchise, but it cemented Theron as a capable action star.
Paramount Pictures
"Hancock" (2008)
Theron starred in her first superhero movie in 2008 alongside Will Smith in "Hancock." The Peter Berg-directed film cast Theron as a housewife who, as it turns out, is actually a millennia-old being of incredible power with a mysterious agenda of her own.
Columbia Pictures
"Young Adult" (2011)
After a hiatus of three years, Theron took a radically different role as foul-mouthed slacker Mavis Gary, who tries to relive her glory days and hook up with her high school sweetheart after going through a tough breakup.
Paramount Pictures
"A Million Ways to Die in the West" (2014)
Theron had a big comedy stint around 2014, hosting "SNL" and starring in Seth MacFarlane's "A Million Ways to Die In the West." She and MacFarlane have been close since then, and he even got her to guest star on his show "The Orville" in a role very much like a classic "Star Trek" villain.
Universal Pictures
"Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015)
The continuation of the "Mad Max" trilogy turned out to be a bait and switch, as the film's real star was Theron as Imperator Furiosa. With one arm, a shaved head and absolute intensity, she anchored one of the best action movies of the decade.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"Mindhunter" and "Girlboss" (2017)
Denver & Delilah expanded into TV with two Netflix shows that Theron executive produced, "Mindhunter" and "Girlboss."
Netflix
"Atomic Blonde" (2017)
Theron took another punishing role as something of a female John Wick in the stylized action movie "Atomic Blonde," even doing all of her own stunts in the film.
Focus Features
"Tully" (2018)
"Tully" reunites Theron with her "Young Adult" director and writing combo Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody. In it, she plays a mother of three in way over her head, who forms a bond with her millennial nanny. Theron gained 50 pounds for the role.
Focus Features
"Long Shot" (2019)
Theron stars opposite Seth Rogen in this adult rom-com in which Theron is an elite politician with aspirations for the presidency, with Rogen as a journalist who Theron used to babysit when they were younger.
Hector Alvarez/Lionsgate
