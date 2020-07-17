Charlize Theron’s ‘The Old Guard’ Among the Top 10 Most Popular Netflix Films of All Time

Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director to make the list

| July 17, 2020 @ 6:42 PM Last Updated: July 17, 2020 @ 7:02 PM
Charlize Theron The Old Guard

Aimee Spinks / Netflix

Charlize Theron’s “The Old Guard” has cracked the Netflix Top 10 most popular Netflix films ever list, the streamer announced on social media Friday.

What is also of note is that director Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director to make the list. Additionally, the film adaptation of the Greg Rucka graphic novel is currently on track to reach 72 million households in its first month.

“THE OLD GUARD is breaking records!” NetflixFilm’s Twitter account announced. “The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list. The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!”

Also Read: The Russo Bros to Direct Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in $200 Million+ Budgeted 'The Gray Man' at Netflix

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote: “‘The Old Guard,’ which premiered on Netflix on July 10, is a formidable hybrid. It’s based on a comic book series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez about a group of immortal warriors who have been spent centuries quietly dueling the worst people they can find on the planet, but for much of its two-hour running time it focuses not on the battles but on their melancholic aftermaths. It gives Charlize Theron another chance to kick serious butt, which we know she does very, very well, but what you might take away from her performance isn’t her ace stunt work but her haunted weariness.”

See the full list below and via Bloomberg:

  1. “Extraction” (99 million)
  2. “Bird Box” (89 million)
  3. “Spenser Confidential” (85 million)
  4. “6 Underground” (83 million)
  5. “Murder Mystery” (73 million)
  6. “The Old Guard” (72 million)
  7. “The Irishman” (64 million)
  8. “Triple Frontier” (63 million)
  9. “The Wrong Missy” (59 million)
  10. “The Platform” (56 million)

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • The Card Counter_First look still Oscar Isaac HanWay Films
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
  • Everybody's Talking About Jamie Getty Images
  • beatles peter jackson Photo Courtesy of Apple Corps Ltd.
1 of 66

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE