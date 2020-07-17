Charlize Theron’s “The Old Guard” has cracked the Netflix Top 10 most popular Netflix films ever list, the streamer announced on social media Friday.

What is also of note is that director Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director to make the list. Additionally, the film adaptation of the Greg Rucka graphic novel is currently on track to reach 72 million households in its first month.

“THE OLD GUARD is breaking records!” NetflixFilm’s Twitter account announced. “The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list. The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!”

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote: “‘The Old Guard,’ which premiered on Netflix on July 10, is a formidable hybrid. It’s based on a comic book series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez about a group of immortal warriors who have been spent centuries quietly dueling the worst people they can find on the planet, but for much of its two-hour running time it focuses not on the battles but on their melancholic aftermaths. It gives Charlize Theron another chance to kick serious butt, which we know she does very, very well, but what you might take away from her performance isn’t her ace stunt work but her haunted weariness.”

See the full list below and via Bloomberg:

“Extraction” (99 million) “Bird Box” (89 million) “Spenser Confidential” (85 million) “6 Underground” (83 million) “Murder Mystery” (73 million) “The Old Guard” (72 million) “The Irishman” (64 million) “Triple Frontier” (63 million) “The Wrong Missy” (59 million) “The Platform” (56 million)