Charlize Theron is back to ass-kicking in her latest movie “The Old Guard,” in which she has guarded human kind for centuries and has healing abilities that makes her and her team “very hard to kill.”

“The Old Guard” is based on a graphic novel series by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez in which Theron and her covert team of mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have their powers suddenly exposed, and it’s up to Theron’s character and her newest recruit (Kiki Layne) to help eliminate those who wish to monetize their power.

“Just because we keep living doesn’t mean we stop hurting,” one of Theron’s teammates played by Matthias Schoenaerts says in the trailer for the film. “It’s nearly impossible to disappear in the world we live in today,” Theron adds.

“Beyond the Lights” director Gina Prince-Blythewood directs “The Old Guard,” and Rucka wrote the screenplay based on his own graphic novel.

Co-starring with Theron and Layne are Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling and Van Veronica Ngo, with Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Netflix will release “The Old Guard” on the streaming service on July 10, 2020. Watch the first trailer for “The Old Guard” above.