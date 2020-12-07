Who knows if we’ll ever actually get any kind of remake or reboot of “Die Hiard” — it seems somewhat unlikely with Bruce Willis still in the picture — but the fans are certainly free to dream of a non-hetero, gender-swapped version of the Christmas action classic. And one of them did just that on Monday, fan-casting Charlize Theron in the lead role of such a hypothetical enterprise. And Charlize was on board with the idea.

“Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife,” said Twitter user Francis O. in a tweet that went viral Monday night.

Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife pic.twitter.com/mGBA0nAbrX – Francis O (@f_osis) December 5, 2020

It took a minute for Charlize to notice the tweet, which was posted on Saturday. But on Monday night she endorsed the idea. “Where do I sign?” the “Fate of the Furious” and “Mad Max: Fury Road” star tweeted back.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN – Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

Folks should probably not get their hopes up for such a thing, but anything is possible. This thought was, after all, apparently sparked by the Hulu romantic comedy “Happiest Season,” which was the lesbian rom com referenced in the original tweet. Like Hulu, the “Die Hard” franchise falls under the Disney banner because it was a Fox property.

While Charlize has played bisexual characters in films in the past — see, for example, her spy thriller “Atomic Blonde” — Theron is herself straight.

There have been five “Die Hard” films produced thus far, the most recent being 2013’s “A Good Day to Die Hard.” That filmed earned less at the domestic box office ($67 million) than the original film did 25 years earlier ($83 million).