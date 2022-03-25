Charlotte Ritchie Joins Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘You’

Charlotte Ritchie has been cast as a series regular on Season 4 of Netflix’s “You,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The “Call the Midwife “star will play “icy bitch” Kate, who is immediately — and rightly — suspicious of Penn Badgley’s character Joe.

Here’s the official character description: “She’s fearsomely smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be ‘the adult in the room,’ and has embraced the moniker of ‘icy bitch.’ She’s especially protective of best friend Lady Phoebe, a sweet and trusting person whose extreme wealth and fame tend to attract opportunists. Kate prefers ‘arrangements’ to love, which is why she dates fun but self-centered partier Malcolm. When Malcolm invites Joe, an American outsider of no apparent means, into their privileged world, Kate not only immediately dislikes him, she strongly suspects something about the man is not what he seems.”

Ritchie recently completed filming Season 7 of ITV’s “Grantchester,” which has just started airing in the U.K. Her TV credits include the Netflix series “Feel Good,” and the BBC comedy “Ghosts.” She has also had recurring roles on BBC’s “Life of Riley” and HBO Max’s “Raised by Wolves.”

She’s best known for her her portrayal of Nurse Barbara in the BBC’s “Call the Midwife.” She also stars opposite Timothée Chalamet in Heyday and Warner Bros’ upcoming feature “Wonka.”

Lukas Gage of “The White Lotus” and “Euophria,” was previously announced as a new series regular for the fourth season.