Chase Infiniti Joins Spotlight Conversation at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit

“One Battle After Another” star Chase Infiniti joins this year’s Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, for a Spotlight Conversation, on Dec. 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Infiniti has gained global recognition for her breakout role as the daughter of Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-revolutionary character in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” which follows the duo on the run from a corrupt military officer. Last year, she made her television debut in Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent,” starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga. With a BFA in musical theater from Columbia College Chicago, she brings a dynamic, multi-disciplinary perspective to her craft – blending performance, physicality and purpose as part of a new generation shaping the future of Hollywood.

This conversation will delve into the next generation of Hollywood, exploring how this new wave of creatives are redefining visibility, versatility and voice across film, television and digital platforms. Infiniti will reflect on her experience making her first feature film, “One Battle After Another,” the preparation and collaboration behind the critically acclaimed project and how rising artists are navigating creative agency, authenticity and impact in an ever-evolving industry.

In addition, the Summit will feature a powerhouse Producers Roundtable spotlighting some of the most acclaimed voices shaping the industry today: Lynette Howell Taylor (“Roofman”), Mimi Leder (“The Morning Show”), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”) and Molly Smith (“Die, My Love”). The conversation will be moderated by Susan Sprung, CEO of the Producers Guild of America (PGA).

About the panelists:

Lynette Howell Taylor was recently elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Most recently, she produced “Roofman,” starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, and has also worked on “A Star Is Born,” “Blue Valentine,” “Captain Fantastic” and “The Accountant.”

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein is the founder and CEO of the management and production firm The Gotham Group. She produced the Bruce Springsteen biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” starring Jeremy Allen White, as well as Clint Eastwood’s “Juror No. 2,”Jordan Peele’s “Wendell & Wild,” “The Maze Runner trilogy” and more.

Mimi Leder is the Emmy award-winning director and executive producer behind “The Morning Show,” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Her other credits include films such as “On The Basis of Sex,” “Deep Impact” and “The Peacemaker” as well as TV shows such as “The Leftovers,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing” and “ER,” just to name a few.

Molly Smith is the co-founder and principal of the production company Black Label Media. She produced Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love,” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, along with acclaimed titles such as “La La Land,” “Sicario,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “Devotion,” “Only the Brave,” “12 Strong,” “Reptile” and more.

Susan Sprung is CEO of the Producers Guild of America (PGA), representing more than 8,400 producers in film, television and new media. A veteran entertainment executive and attorney, she leads the Guild’s advocacy, equity and industry initiatives and serves on numerous boards supporting Hollywood’s creative community.

Additional high-profile speakers and session details will be announced in the weeks to come.

About Power Women Summit

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit thewrap.com/pws.

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2025 is presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead and sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company, Entertainment Partners, Google TV, Lionsgate, Mikimoto, Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, Sony Pictures, South Coast Plaza and Whalar.