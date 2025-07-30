‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Star Chase Sui Wonders Recalls ‘Embarrassing Moment’ Quoting ‘Scooby-Doo’ to Freddie Prinze Jr. | Video

The live-action “Scooby-Doo” may not be what Freddie Prinze Jr. is most known for, but it’s definitely the project his “I Know What You Did Last Summer” co-star Chase Sui Wonders grew up with. But, according to the actress, it got a bit awkward when she quoted the film to him on set.

Stopping by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in support of the horror film, Wonders conceded that the original “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was a film she was a bit young for — she was one year old when it first released — but she had a love for other films her legendary co-stars have been in.

“Really, what sealed the deal, ‘Heartbreakers’ is a film I can quote front to back. Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love,” she said. “And then ‘Scooby-Doo,’ one of my most watched.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. played Fred in the film, starring alongside his now-longtime wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Daphne. But, Wonders admitted, it was an “embarrassing moment” when she worked up the courage to mention the film to Prinze on set.

The actress waited a few days, then opted to quote the moment where Prinze and Gellar switch bodies in the film. In that particular scene, Fred happily exclaims, “I can look at myself naked!”

“And he just stares at me blankly,” Wonders recalled. “And I was like, ‘You know, like, the classic flip! You and Daphne, ‘I can look at myself naked!” And Freddie Prinze Jr. famously never watches any movies he’s in.”

“So he had no — he’s like, ‘Sorry Chase, I have no idea what you’re talking about,’” she continued. “I was like ‘Totally. That’s awesome, that’s really cool for me.’ Yeah, we’ll remember that one.”

And for the record, yes, Wonders fully committed to Prinze’s original line delivery. If you need a reminder how that goes, you can brush up below:

You can watch Chase Sui Wonders’ full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.