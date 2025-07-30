Seth Meyers Gets Karoline Leavitt to Roast Trump in Fake Press Conference | Video

The Trump administration has had quite a few press briefings in recent weeks, but they haven’t answered some of the biggest questions that Seth Meyers has. So, “Late Night” had its own White House briefing on Tuesday night, in which the NBC host led press secretary Karoline Leavitt to roast her boss.

It’s a recurring bit on the late night show, in which Meyers pretends to be a member of the press and asks silly questions. The response comes in the form of previous clips of Leavitt, utilized as unexpected punchlines. Up first on Tuesday, Meyers tackled Republicans’ recent funding cuts.

“Tariffs have thrown the economy into chaos. Billions in funding for Medicaid recipients is being cut, and now Republicans are shutting down Congress to avoid a vote on releasing the Epstein files,” Meyers said. “Are you doing anything we can be excited about?”

“You don’t need to take off your shoes anymore at the airport,” a clip of Leavitt responded.

Meyers conceded that that was indeed a good thing, but then turned his attention to Epstein once more. The host questioned who Trump would throw under the bus for the Epstein files, to which a clip of Leavitt said Donald Trump Jr.

“Oh, right. Same name, it will work with the list,” Meyers joked.

He then questioned what exactly Trump has sold on his website (“$9 billion worth of crap,” Leavitt responded), what makes toucans such cool birds (“One big beautiful bill”), and more, including quizzing her on music lyrics.

The “Late Night” team even imagined Leavitt’s response to “who really killed Jeffrey Epstein?”

“Hunter Biden,” a clip retorted.

You can watch the full fake press conference in the video above.