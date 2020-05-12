Chasten Buttigieg, Husband of Mayor Pete, to Release Memoir in September
“I Have Something to Tell You” is the book’s title
Lindsey Ellefson | May 12, 2020 @ 12:17 PM
Last Updated: May 12, 2020 @ 12:18 PM
Getty Images
Chasten Buttigieg, husband of former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, is releasing a memoir in September. “I Have Something to Tell You” will drop on Sept. 1, according to a release on publisher Simon & Schuster’s website.
“I am so excited to finally share with you what I’ve been working so hard on for the last year (as well as, you know, helping Peter run for president!) I wrote a book!” Chasten Buttigieg said in a Tuesday Instagram announcement.
“This book is a story of growing up, finding myself, coming out, heartbreak, falling in love, and, of course, marrying a mayor and running for president,” the former first man of South Bend, Indiana, explained. “The last year and a half on the campaign trail taught me just as much about myself as it did our country.”
Chasten Buttigieg took a leave from his job teaching humanities at the Montessori Academy at Edison Lakes to join his husband’s long-shot presidential campaign, doing interviews on behalf of the campaign. Notably, he publicly clapped back at conservative radio scion Rush Limbaugh, who made derisive comments about what a gay man running against President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election might look like.
“I’ve been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life,” he told ABC News’ Linsey Davis during a February interview for the network’s election series, “Running Mates.”
“This isn’t new,” he went on at the time, offering insight into the past that will be discussed in the memoir. “I’ve been dealing with this my whole life. I dealt with a multitude of Rush Limbaughs when I was walking through the hallways in my high school. You have to realize that LGBTQ Americans have to come out every single day: When somebody asks who we’re married to, asks about our partner, or you feel like you want to share something about yourself but then you have to second-guess how that person’s gonna react if I say, ‘My husband,’ instead of, ‘My wife.'”
