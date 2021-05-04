Derek Chauvin Requests New Trial in George Floyd Murder Case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has filed a petition for a new trial in the death of George Floyd.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter last month in Floyd’s 2020 death. Two weeks later his attorney, Eric Nelson, is alleging that Judge Peter Cahill’s refusal to change venues and the publicity surrounding the case deprived Chauvin of a fair trial.

Nelson also cited jury misconduct, specifically the court’s failure to sequester the jury from publicity and what the motion describes as, “jury intimidation and potential fear of retribution among jurors.”

Floyd’s May 2020 murder was captured in a cellphone video that later went viral, sparking protests worldwide. Chauvin, who is white, could be seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes during an arrest after he allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison but Minnesota sentencing guidelines suggest he’s more likely to receive 15 years or less due to his lack of criminal history. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.