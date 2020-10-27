During his monologue Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel talked a lot about all the recent stupid or bad things Donald Trump has done (it’s a lot). And while it was all pretty unsettling, Kimmel managed to put a fun spin on one them with a supercut of all the times Trump has incorrectly claimed that the U.S. is “rounding the corner” when it comes to COVID-19.

“Even though the pandemic appears to be getting worse, even though the virus is on the rise, in almost every state and all over the world, fear not, because the president says we’re rounding the corner,” Kimmel said during his monologue to introduce the gag.

The clip, featuring jaunty whistle music, showed more than 20 times Trump has used the phrase. At first, it would just show video footage of Trump saying it, but as the supercut continued Kimmel began interspersing footage of horrible accidents that occurred while someone in real life “rounded” a curve. Examples include someone flying off a water slide, a “Keystone Kops” movie where they crash while turning a corner, and some ice skaters falling down.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue above — the “rounding the corner” bit begins approx. 4 minutes in.

So if that isn’t familiar to you, a quick explainer. “Rounding the corner” is Trump’s late election catch phrase, a line he’s used literally dozens of times in recent weeks in an attempt to imply that the COVID-19 crisis is over and his administration has done a good job. That is absolutely not true. In fact, the United States is seeing a scary surge in coronavirus cases, with more than 74,000 new infections reported on Monday alone. And that’s not even getting into the nearly 227,000 Americans have now died from the disease, at least 27,000 of them dying in the last month.

In addition, health official are warning that things are only going to get worse as we head into fall and then Winter, without any help whatsoever from the Federal government thanks to the Republican-controlled Senate’s refusal to consider voting on a new aide package.

So yeah, we’re definitely not “rounding the corner” which, while horrifying, also made for a pretty funny clip on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”