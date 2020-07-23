Check Out the Opening Scene of ‘The New Mutants’ Right Here (Video)

A lot of folks anticipated that we’d get some kind of big announcement about “The New Mutants” shifting from a theatrical release to streaming during it’s [email protected] panel, but that didn’t happen. We did, however, get to see the opening scene from the film, as well as another new trailer.

In the clip, which you can watch in the video of the panel embedded up at the top of this article, or on YouTube here, we see Blu Hunt as Mirage, who wakes up in a trailer as what looks like some kind of violent and apocalyptic event goes down. The trailer is shaking, and as Mirage and her father try to flee we see things exploding all around.

Eventually, Mirage’s dad tells her to stay put while he looks around — and he’s promptly killed by some unseen monster. A monster that also drags Mirage away.

Also Read: Disney Removes 'Mulan' From Slate, Pushes 'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' Films Back One Year

Then we see her waking up in a sort of asylum, and the clip transitions into the new trailer, which is heavy on vfx work.

“The New Mutants,” which is that rare Marvel movie intended as horror. It was originally scheduled for release all the way back in April of 2018, but has been delayed multiple times. The most recent delay came because of the coronavirus pandemic, when it was moved from April of this year to Aug. 28.

Just before the “New Mutants” panel began, Disney sent out a major revision of its theatrical slate, pulling “Mulan” — scheduled for Aug. 21 — from the schedule completely. But “New Mutants” is remaining in its spot for now.

“The New Mutants” is a spinoff from Fox’s “X-Men” franchise, and possibly the last of them as Disney is expected to bring mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. It was directed by Josh Boone, and stars Hunt, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga and Henry Zaga.