Monica Aldama, who starred in the Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” allegedly told a former student to “keep quiet” about being sexually assaulted.

Cheerleader Madi Lane claims she was sexually assaulted in 2021 by teammate Salvatore “Salvo” Amico during her first semester at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, according to court documents obtained by TheWrap.

After Lane told Aldama about the alleged assault, she said the coach told her, “Let’s not make this a big deal. I want the best for you and I will help you cheer wherever you want.”

“You just need to drink it off.. that’s what Navarro girls do, they drink. We don’t tell anyone. We just keep it to ourselves,” Maddy Brum, the team’s unofficial captain, allegedly told Lane.

Aldama told TMZ that she’s “heartbroken by the false allegations” and that she was unaware of any sexual misconduct. She added she would never ask anyone to remain silent if a sexual assault did occur.

Lane is also suing Navarro College and the former teammates who “blackballed” her from other cheerleading programs. The college told TMZ it will “vigorously defend itself in court.”

The Netflix reality series was previously in the spotlight when Season 1 star Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex abuse in 2022.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.