The trailer for “Cheer” Season 2 has arrived and it does not shy away from the sexual misconduct criminal charges brought against squad member Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris while the Netflix docuseries was shooting its second season.

In the video, which you can watch above, Coach Monica Aldama and her team are rattled while dealing with the fallout from Harris’ arrest. “I can’t even, like, process it right now,” Aldama says.

Along with the “Cheer” Season 2 trailer, Netflix revealed the new episodes will drop Jan. 12.

Harris was arrested by the FBI in September 2020 after a pair of twin brothers accused him of sending one of them sexually explicit messages and requesting nude images over social media starting when they were 13 years old. (Harris also faces a separate civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the two boys.) A few months later, Harris was hit with seven new criminal charges in the U.S. Attorney’s ongoing child pornography and sexual exploitation case against him, involving multiple other underage victims from Illinois, Texas and Florida.

Harris is accused of soliciting sexually explicit material from his victims and, in May 2019, having traveled from Texas to Florida “for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct” with a 15-year-old. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him.

“I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you’re not running from it,” “Cheer” director and executive producer Greg Whiteley said in a statement accompanying the trailer’s Tuesday release. “This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship.”

He continued: “The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro’s former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives. Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, ‘I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we just experienced.’ If we do our job right, we’re able to take the audience on that same ride.”

Here’s the logline for “Cheer” Season 2, courtesy of Netflix: “The Emmy-winning breakout sensation is back and the stakes have never been higher. As Season 2 opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates. Against that dramatic backdrop, the 9-episode season expands to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College. As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves.”

“Cheer” Season 2 is directed by Whiteley (“Last Chance U”) and produced by One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.

“Cheer” returns with its second season Jan. 12 on Netflix.