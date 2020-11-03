Chelsea Handler went topless, with the exception of two strategically placed “I Voted” stickers, in a video posted on Election Day.

“My apologies to my nieces and nephews,” Handler said in the video posted Tuesday.

She captioned the Instagram with this message: “PSA: Democracy means that every vote is counted! If you see something that doesn’t look right at the polls, or need help voting, call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline: (866) 687-8683”

Also Read: 50 Cent Does a 180, Says He 'Never Liked' Trump After Chelsea Handler Chews Him Out

Throughout the campaign season, the comedienne has been a vocal supporter of the Democrats’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket.

Handler has recently been making the media rounds to promote her new HBO Max special, “Chelsea Handler Evolution

Watch the video here: