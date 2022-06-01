Chelsea Handler finally has a handle on love.

Posting and boasting about her new relationship with fellow comedian, Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler is revealing more about their love story in an upcoming book. As Handler told Pittsburgh 100.7 Star’s “Bubba Show” hosts, Melanie Taylor and Bubba, she revealed the couple’s friendly beginning.

“He was relentless, he kept appearing and appearing and showing up and showing up. I never thought of him in that way,” Handler said. “We just had that relationship where he was like my little brother, even though he’s older than me. I always looked at him like a little brother and kind of like a nuisance and in my face. I was just like Jo Koy, Jo Koy, Jo Koy, and then years went by and he kept reappearing and reappearing.”

Handler’s upcoming untitled book will reveal how the two moved from platonic to romantic and how the couple defied Handler’s romantic past.

Handler teases herself, “so many people are like, ‘wait, it’s you’…if he could crack this iceberg, you know there’s hope for everybody.” The comedian emphasized her personal growth and need for improvement in order to welcome in love.

“We can all find somebody, as long as you hold your standards to a certain level, someone’s coming,” she said. “You know as long as you have your act together and you’re preparing for the person you want to be with, whether you’re a guy or a girl, the person’s coming.”

The comedian and author reiterates her efforts to grow through the help of therapy, which will be mentioned in both her upcoming book and television show. The upcoming book follows five No. 1 New York Times Best Sellers. Handler has written a total of six books, but her latest book, “Life Will Be the Death of Me: …and You Too!” is in works to become a TV show streaming on Peacock.

Handler explains the upcoming show will be reminiscent of Larry David’s dark comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“It will be the first time I’m playing myself on the show. It’s kind of like a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ with me going to therapy and constantly taking two steps forward and then 18 steps back,” the comedian said.

Timing and title of the production have yet to be revealed. “We just handed our script in, so I don’t know. Hopefully in the next year. You know if everything goes well. You know they have to pick it up and say ‘yeah we’re doing it, we’re filming it.’ If it happens, it’ll happen in the next year,” Handler explained to the “Bubba Show” hosts.

While the comedian works on her book and waits for her show to be picked up, she continues to travel the country on her “Vaccinated and Horny” tour.