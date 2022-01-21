The entertainment community is mourning the loss of Meat Loaf.
The famed rock balladeer died Thursday at 74.
Among those sharing memories of the singer was Cher, who tweeted, “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did “Dead Ringer”. Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day.”
Boy George tweeted, “R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”
Composer Andrew Lloyd Weber wrote, “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf. Give my best to Jim. – ALW.”
