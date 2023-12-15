Cher slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for failing to induct her over her decades-spanning career, saying that the music institution “can just go and you-know-what themselves” and that she wouldn’t join its ranks today for a million dollars.

The airing-out came on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when host Kelly Clarkson praised Cher for becoming one of two artists to have a No. 1 song in each of the last seven decades, thanks to her new Christmas single, “DJ Play A Christmas Song.”

“I think this is incredible and I don’t know any other artist that has accomplished this, but this is another No. 1 for you, and you have No. 1s spanning seven decades,” Clarkson gushed. “No one will accomplish that.”

“Well, two of us have,” Cher said, noting The Rolling Stones.

“Doesn’t count,” Clarkson joked.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” Cher said, jovially, before adding, visibly frustrated, that despite that feat, she’s still “not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” Clarkson and the live studio audience couldn’t believe it, with an audible “What!” coming from the crowd.

“You know what?” Cher said. “I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars.”

“Are you serious?” Clarkson said, still baffled.

“ I’m not kidding you,” Cher responded, before laughing. “I was about to say something else.”

“Sh–ting me,” Clarkson said, filling in the blank.

“Yeah, I’m not sh–ting you,” Cher said.

Clarkson began to post a suggestion for if Cher ever changed her mind — but Cher cut her off.

“I’m never going to change my mind,” she said. “I mean they can just go you-know-what themselves.”

“I get it,” Clarkson agreed, backing down. “I have things in my career like that. That is brand new information for me.”

The rest of the segment continued to gush about Cher’s legacy, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub be damned.

“Also, can I just say one other thing?” Cher continued. “I changed music forever with ‘Believe.’”

Clarkson agreed, and said that there are similarities between “Believe” and Cher’s latest holiday single.

“I feel like how massive in pop culture and everything and how it hit and impacted the pop culture community — ‘Believe’ did, I feel like that’s the same vibe as ‘DJ Play Christmas Song,’” Clarkson said. “It’s that same vibe. No one has that sound. I almost think, if somebody sent me that song for my Christmas record, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know if I could pull this off. I don’t know if this is me.’ It’s so you, the sound is so Cher. It’s so incredible. I love it so much, and I kind of feel like it’s the same thing, the same impact.”

Watch the full interview clip from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.