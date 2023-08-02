Cher has entered an agreement with Iconic Artists Group, the legacy entertainment rights management company co-founded by Irving Azoff and Oliver Chastan.

Under this new deal, the music legend will acquire, develop and expand her musical legacy with the specific intent to reach a new generation of fans. The deal applies to a range of assets from the artist.

“I’ve known Irving for 50 years. I am thrilled to still be friends and pleased to have Iconic on board to represent my past work in entertainment from music, tv and film. While I’m still working away, it’s good to have a long-time friend to honor and market what I’ve already accomplished these last decades,” Cher said.

“I’ve been fortunate to count Cher and her sister Georganne as friends from my absolute early days arriving in LA where we all chased our dreams,” Azoff said. He also praised the singer, actor and celebrity as someone who “transcended boundaries” over the past six decades. “We are proud to work with the one and only Cher to extend her legacy and promote her talent to future generations.”

Cher isn’t the only big name Iconic has acquired lately. Founded in 2020, the company is also responsible for managing the portfolios of Dean Martin, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Nat King Cole, Linda Ronstadt and Joe Crocker. The company also launched with a controlling interest in The Beach Boys’ catalog.

Often called the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher rose to fame in 1965 as half of the husband and wife duo, Sonny & Cher. Shortly after she released her first singles, Cher’s solo career took off. Throughout the 1970s, she was the female solo artist with the most No. 1 singles in U.S. history. She reached even higher pop culture peaks with the release of the 1998 album “Believe.” Though its titular track wasn’t the first to use exaggerated auto-tune, it was so popular that using the method became known as the “Cher effect.”

Cher has also gained critical acclaim for her film work. The artist has starred in “Moonstruck,” ” The Witches of Eastwick,” “Mermaids” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” One of the world’s best-selling musical artists, Cher currently holds a Grammy, an Emmy, an Oscar and three Golden Globes.