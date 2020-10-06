Go Pro Today

Chernin Entertainment Names Sharla Sumpter Bridgett as SVP of Film, TV

Most recently, she worked as Tim Story’s producing partner running The Story Company

October 6, 2020
Sharla Sumpter Bridgett Chernin

Chernin Entertainment has named Sharla Sumpter Bridgett as senior vice president of film and television, Chernin Entertainment’s President of Film and Television Jenno Topping announced on Tuesday.

Sumpter Bridgett has produced film and TV projects over the past 15 years across all formats and genres. Most recently, she worked as Tim Story’s producing partner running The Story Company where current projects in development are Kevin Hart’s “Monopoly” and Universal Pictures’ musical comedy film “Praise This” directed by Tina Gordon.

Before The Story Company, she produced TV and film projects through her SB&Co shingle, and she also consulted for multiple companies. She also served as Partner and President of Production at Varsity Pictures where she produced films and TV projects like “The To Do List,” “Blue Mountain State” and “Sonny with a Chance.” She also served as president of film at Tollin/Robbins Productions where she executive produced “Coach Carter” and “Wild Hogs.”

“Sharla is an incredibly talented producer and executive and I’ve long admired her eye for highly entertaining and thought-provoking content as well as her skillful navigation of both the film and television marketplaces,” Topping said in a statement. “Her experience crafting projects across various formats and genres makes her an essential asset to our team as we continue to produce and develop compelling stories for audiences around the world.”

Sumpter Bridgett added: “Peter, Jenno and the entire team at Chernin embody the best of our business. I have a tremendous amount of respect for them and am thrilled to become a part of such an esteemed company.”

Chernin Entertainment’s upcoming slate includes the “Fear Street” film trilogy adapted from R.L. Stine’s bestselling book series, as well as second seasons of “Truth Be Told” and “See,” and “Circe,” a drama series adaptation of Madeline Miller’s international bestseller for HBO Max.

